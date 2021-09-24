Evening Reading - September 24, 2021

Greetings, Shacknews! Like the great Tony Kornheiser, I'm back for more cash! Of course, I don't get paid extra for doing Evening Reading, but I'm here anyway to help bring you into your weekend in style!

Look what you did

I never asked to be blamed for guessing WHAT KNEW WOULD HAPPEN! I DID NOT ASK FOR MARIO PRATT! I NEVER MEANT FOR MARTINET TO BE SENT TO THIS FATE! https://t.co/7dfasG1xIL — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) September 24, 2021

Hollywood once again not knowing why people like the videogames they adapt or even what they are, frankly



I can't wait to hear Chris Pratt as Mario. https://t.co/fwaRtYo7wS — Lizstar (@_Lizstar_) February 14, 2021

I NEVER MEANT TO USE MY POWERS FOR EVIL — Lizstar (@_Lizstar_) September 23, 2021

Let this be a lesson to all of you! Psychic powers are not a toy!

Ok, but how's the REST of the Mario casting going?

(Warning: NSFW for language)

BREAKING: First footage of Jack Black as Bowser in the upcoming Mario animated film!



(Animated by @SpookyChrisR) pic.twitter.com/lcdCwBVROf — Scott Frerichs 🏳️‍🌈 🐯 (@KaiserNeko) September 24, 2021

Ah, from the Super Mario Odyssey Director's Cut.

The real Game Awards

See you at the Oscars. https://t.co/Lz6cSMw7rK — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) September 24, 2021

All we need at this point is a sequel to the Ratchet & Clank movie and we can have a three-way dance.

Here come the fireworks!

Just found out you can stick grenades to fireworks pic.twitter.com/QSP7MuNZ4v — Griff Griffin (@GameGriffin) September 24, 2021

As if we needed more reasons to put Deathloop on our GOTY shortlist.

Sorry to keep everyone waiting

you know that bayo's return deserved a meme pic.twitter.com/DpkmdhaEe9 — ✨Elsie Lovelock✨ (@ElsieLovelock) September 24, 2021

We'll see you in 2022, Bayo.

Say 'Halo' to my fists

So in the current flight test build, if you swap weapons while doing a melee attack you cancel the animation, meaning you can do stuff like this pic.twitter.com/Su9rQXJnVJ — Super Slitherin’ Serpent Style!!! (@Sprucelass) September 24, 2021

Sam Chandler is taking notes.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is so damn adorable, all

You can pet the forest spirit in Kena: Bridge of Spirits pic.twitter.com/7BxfCJCuBq — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 24, 2021

Plus, how many Photo Modes actually let you pose and say "Cheese!" for the camera?

I'm actually still running through this for review at the time of this writing, but don't wait for me to tell you get this, because it's awesome.

In movies or in video games?

Somebody unlocked the "Infinite Ammo" cheat.

Happy Birthday to the late, great Jim Henson

On Jim Henson’s birthday, here he is creating magic on a talk show in 1975. pic.twitter.com/6qp5SZVNQY — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) September 24, 2021

I'm sure the Muppets Haunted Mansion will be fun, but there's nothing like the classics.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

FB pointed out I made this a while ago in case you were wanting a reminder of what 2016 was like. pic.twitter.com/7hWKeqSj1q — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) September 24, 2021

I miss the old NXT.

Plus, AEW Rampage is just about to wrap up as this feature goes up, so let's revisit one of the cooler moments from Dynamite. (Non-Omega/Danielson division)

And, lastly, if you missed the trailer earlier this week, here's a trailer for the bizarre (but oddly fun-looking) Netflix interactive movie coming in a few weeks, starring The Undertaker and your boys, the NEW DAY~!

Also, does Undertaker turn into a f***ing Resident Evil demon at the end of this trailer?

Tonight in video game music

Because if you've played Deltarune Chapter 2, you might have seen the Game Over screen once or twice.

