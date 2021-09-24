New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 24, 2021

The weekend is here and Evening Reading is here to send you there in style.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews! Like the great Tony Kornheiser, I'm back for more cash! Of course, I don't get paid extra for doing Evening Reading, but I'm here anyway to help bring you into your weekend in style!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Look what you did

Let this be a lesson to all of you! Psychic powers are not a toy!

Ok, but how's the REST of the Mario casting going?

(Warning: NSFW for language)

Ah, from the Super Mario Odyssey Director's Cut.

The real Game Awards

All we need at this point is a sequel to the Ratchet & Clank movie and we can have a three-way dance.

Here come the fireworks!

As if we needed more reasons to put Deathloop on our GOTY shortlist.

Sorry to keep everyone waiting

We'll see you in 2022, Bayo.

Say 'Halo' to my fists

Sam Chandler is taking notes.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is so damn adorable, all

Plus, how many Photo Modes actually let you pose and say "Cheese!" for the camera?

I'm actually still running through this for review at the time of this writing, but don't wait for me to tell you get this, because it's awesome.

In movies or in video games?

Somebody unlocked the "Infinite Ammo" cheat.

Happy Birthday to the late, great Jim Henson

I'm sure the Muppets Haunted Mansion will be fun, but there's nothing like the classics.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I miss the old NXT.

Plus, AEW Rampage is just about to wrap up as this feature goes up, so let's revisit one of the cooler moments from Dynamite. (Non-Omega/Danielson division)

And, lastly, if you missed the trailer earlier this week, here's a trailer for the bizarre (but oddly fun-looking) Netflix interactive movie coming in a few weeks, starring The Undertaker and your boys, the NEW DAY~!

Also, does Undertaker turn into a f***ing Resident Evil demon at the end of this trailer?

Tonight in video game music

Because if you've played Deltarune Chapter 2, you might have seen the Game Over screen once or twice.

That is your Evening Reading to send you off into the weekend, Shacknews. We encourage you to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. It doesn't just help keep the lights on, but it also ensures that your party hosts, including myself, can continue to bring you the best of video games every day.

What are your Friday plans? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

