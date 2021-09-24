Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 24: Phantom Abyss Invasion update

It's an unusual week here at the Weekend PC Download Deals, because while there are exciting deals on individual games, there isn't really anything that especially stands out. Normally, there's a specific sale or a specific game that tells me, "Well, we're totally featuring this above everything else." That's not really the case this week. That's why we may as well put the spotlight on Phantom Abyss, everyone's favorite Indiana Jones-style temple-running competition game. There was a big update earlier this week, so now's a good time to pick it up while it's on sale. Plus, you never know if it'll go up in price whenever it hits 1.0, so why not pick it up this weekend?
Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Overwatch are on sale over on Battle.net. The Hitman reboot is now available on GOG.com and is currently on sale. The Epic September Sale is over, but Outriders is still on sale. Fanatical has the first substantial discount on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. And, if you're looking to start on Marvel's Avengers, the new Endgame Edition is available across several retailers.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Escapists - FREE until 9/30
- Outriders - $35.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Total War Saga: Troy - $37.49 (25% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Build Your Own Square Enix Bundle! Select from the following games: Murdered Soul Suspect, Thief, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, Just Cause 3, Sleeping Dogs, Goetia, Fear Effect: Sedna, Dungeon Siege 3, Dungeon Siege + Dungeon Siege 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance + Soul Reaver 2 + Tomb Raider Legend + Tomb Raider Underworld, Deus Ex GOTY Edition + Deus Ex Invisible War, Tomb Raider 6: The Angel of Darkness + Tomb Raider Anniversary, Hitman GO Definitive Edition, Mini Ninjas, Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation + Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles, Just Cause 2, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Select 5 for $9.99. These activate on Steam.
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $29.39 (51% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $11.59 (42% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shenmue 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.26 (77% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
Gamersgate
- Biomutant [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.49 (33% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $16.87 (32% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.81 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.69 (51% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.86 (77% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
GOG.com
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $30.38 (45% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.79 (60% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $9.89 (67% off)
- Banished - $6.79 (66% off)
- AVICII Invector - $8.99 (55% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Spelunky - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- World War Z: Aftermath [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sheltered 2 [Steam] - $15.83 (21% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $21.75 (78% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $9.35 (38% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Tropico 3: Gold Edition. Pay more than the average $11.95 for Tropico 4: Collector's Bundle and Tropico 5: Complete Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 6: El Prez Edition (w/The Llama of Wall Street, Spitter, Lobbyistico, and Carribean Skies DLCs). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Mugsters and Overruled. Pay at least $15 to also receive Yooka-Laylee, Yoku's Island Express, Worms Rumble (w/New Challengers Pack and Legends Pack), Overcooked, The Escapists: Alcatraz, and The Escapists: Escape Team. Pay more than the average $17.86 for Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, Aven Colony, Alien Breed Trilogy, Ageless, and Humble Store coupons for Hell Let Loose and Hokko Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Escapists 2 (w/Big Top Breakout), My Time At Portia (w/Portian Outfits), Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks Pack), The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever, and Worms Rumble: Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for POSTAL Redux. Pay more than the average $12.36 for Postal 2 and Dungeons 3. Pay $13 or more to also receive Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.94 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition [Steam] - $38.98 (35% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection Bundle [Steam] - $28.12 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- XCOM 2 Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.26 (77% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Bestseller Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $40.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $60.49 (45% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Bestseller Sale.
Steam
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Discovery Sale
- Company of Heroes 2 Master Collection - $11.68 (89% off)
- Company of Heroes 15th Anniversary Franchise Collection - $13.48 (89% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms Collection - $68.09 (46% off)
- A Total War Saga: Troy - $37.49 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam SEGA Discovery Sale.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition - $38.78 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Daemon x Machina - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $20.39 (66% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 24: Phantom Abyss Invasion update