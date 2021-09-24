Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 24: Phantom Abyss Invasion update

It's an unusual week here at the Weekend PC Download Deals, because while there are exciting deals on individual games, there isn't really anything that especially stands out. Normally, there's a specific sale or a specific game that tells me, "Well, we're totally featuring this above everything else." That's not really the case this week. That's why we may as well put the spotlight on Phantom Abyss, everyone's favorite Indiana Jones-style temple-running competition game. There was a big update earlier this week, so now's a good time to pick it up while it's on sale. Plus, you never know if it'll go up in price whenever it hits 1.0, so why not pick it up this weekend?

Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Overwatch are on sale over on Battle.net. The Hitman reboot is now available on GOG.com and is currently on sale. The Epic September Sale is over, but Outriders is still on sale. Fanatical has the first substantial discount on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. And, if you're looking to start on Marvel's Avengers, the new Endgame Edition is available across several retailers.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Build Your Own Square Enix Bundle! Select from the following games: Murdered Soul Suspect, Thief, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, Just Cause 3, Sleeping Dogs, Goetia, Fear Effect: Sedna, Dungeon Siege 3, Dungeon Siege + Dungeon Siege 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance + Soul Reaver 2 + Tomb Raider Legend + Tomb Raider Underworld, Deus Ex GOTY Edition + Deus Ex Invisible War, Tomb Raider 6: The Angel of Darkness + Tomb Raider Anniversary, Hitman GO Definitive Edition, Mini Ninjas, Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation + Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles, Just Cause 2, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Select 5 for $9.99. These activate on Steam.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Tropico 3: Gold Edition. Pay more than the average $11.95 for Tropico 4: Collector's Bundle and Tropico 5: Complete Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 6: El Prez Edition (w/The Llama of Wall Street, Spitter, Lobbyistico, and Carribean Skies DLCs). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Mugsters and Overruled. Pay at least $15 to also receive Yooka-Laylee, Yoku's Island Express, Worms Rumble (w/New Challengers Pack and Legends Pack), Overcooked, The Escapists: Alcatraz, and The Escapists: Escape Team. Pay more than the average $17.86 for Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, Aven Colony, Alien Breed Trilogy, Ageless, and Humble Store coupons for Hell Let Loose and Hokko Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Escapists 2 (w/Big Top Breakout), My Time At Portia (w/Portian Outfits), Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks Pack), The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever, and Worms Rumble: Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for POSTAL Redux. Pay more than the average $12.36 for Postal 2 and Dungeons 3. Pay $13 or more to also receive Mafia 2 and 3 Definitive Editions and Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.94 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.