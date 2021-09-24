Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 24: PlayStation's Big in Japan sale

Not sure if anyone's heard, but PlayStation is pretty big in Japan, which is why there's a sale this weekend to remind people of that. This latest Big in Japan sale is certainly noteworthy, because there are a handful of PlayStation games getting their first discounts. That includes the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade package on PS5 and also NEO: The World Ends With You.
Meanwhile, Nintendo is having a pretty big sale of its own, offering some of its best third-party titles in a big Blockbuster Sale. If you haven't picked up games like Monster Hunter Rise, Hades, and Spiritfarer, it's a great time to grab those. As for the Xbox user base, your sales from last week are still active, so if you haven't picked up the best of first-party Xbox, there's still time to do that!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - FREE!
- Mulaka - FREE!
- Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $7.99 (60% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crackdown 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Optimized for Next Gen Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Last Stop [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Optimized for Next Gen Sale.
- THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
- Biomutant [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning FATE Edition - $30.24 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Big in Japan
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $41.99 (30% off)
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big in Japan Sale.
- Double Discounts (All discounts shown are doubled for PlayStation Plus members)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $14.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $65.99 (34% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $14.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hitman 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blockbuster Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $49.99 (17% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $19.49 (34% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $8.74 (65% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $8.49 (67% off)
- Wargroove - $11.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $14.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $8.99 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $3.59 (92% off)
- Team17 Publisher Sale
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $8.49 (67% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Going Under - $9.99 (50% off)
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mugsters - $2.99 (80% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Escapists Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ageless - $5.09 (67% off)
- The Survivalists - $8.49 (67% off)
- Super Magbot - $7.19 (60% off)
- Crown Trick - $11.99 (40% off)
- Fall into Sega Savings
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $32.49 (35% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $14.99 (25% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $24.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Fall Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard 30 Year Celebration Collection - $23.99 (20% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- DOOM Slayers Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $11.24 (25% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
