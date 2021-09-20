Evening Reading - September 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Chat: What character should be DLC in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania?
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania hands-on preview: Polished monkey
- NBA 2K22 review: Benching talent
- SEC investigating Activision Blizzard over harassment, misconduct
- Diablo 2: Resurrected designer to unsure buyers: 'do what they feel is right'
- Best Buy rumored to sell PS5 & Xbox Series X in stores this week
- Apple officially releases iOS 15
- Quantic Dream may be gearing up for a Star Wars game
- Splitgate is about '25% done' now that it has a major budget
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This puzzle utilizes a unique restriction called "Skyscraper". There are so many different rule sets that can be incorporated into a sudoku puzzle. I like seeing how minimalist these can get.
Buckle up
The first half of this video is already incredible. And then it kicks it into another gear. pic.twitter.com/EugfKHA47S— Alexis Pereira (@MrAlexisPereira) September 18, 2021
This is a wild ride. What is going on? Is this what life is like?
For your consideration
September 18, 2021
How good are ducks? Geese can jog on.
Jokes about words are my favorite
September 19, 2021
I love when a joke makes me read the opener again.
Consider your market
September 20, 2021
I wouldn't mind a beach trip with an ice cream cone right about now.
A real life ninja
September 16, 2021
This bloke has some sick moves.
Get some synthwave into your bones
Riding at sunset? booooooring— SilviuShader (@SilviuShader) August 14, 2021
Try riding at the APOCALYPSE#indiegame #indiedev #rogamedev #synthwave #game #games pic.twitter.com/A4ATUP63C9
Street lights at night, reflecting on the wet road.
Plane etiquette
A couple asked if I’d give up my window seat on the plane so they could sit together. I’m sorry but your love is not as important as me seeing the airplane take off— Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) September 17, 2021
I put my seat back.
Embrace the inevitable
I was such a depressed kid, when we played The Floor is Lava, I just laid on the carpet and embraced the fiery doom.— retroCRUSH (@retrocrush) September 21, 2021
Pull others onto the floor with you.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's all windy today, so Rad's gotten a bit tired from being all razzed.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 20, 2021