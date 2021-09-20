New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle utilizes a unique restriction called "Skyscraper". There are so many different rule sets that can be incorporated into a sudoku puzzle. I like seeing how minimalist these can get.

Buckle up

This is a wild ride. What is going on? Is this what life is like?

For your consideration

How good are ducks? Geese can jog on.

Jokes about words are my favorite

I love when a joke makes me read the opener again.

Consider your market

I wouldn't mind a beach trip with an ice cream cone right about now.

A real life ninja

This bloke has some sick moves.

Get some synthwave into your bones

Street lights at night, reflecting on the wet road.

Plane etiquette

I put my seat back.

Embrace the inevitable

Pull others onto the floor with you.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's all windy today, so Rad's gotten a bit tired from being all razzed.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola