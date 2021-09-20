New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple officially releases iOS 15

The latest iteration of Apple's mobile device operating system is ready to debut alongside the iPhone 13 family of smartphones.

Chris Jarrard
30

Following a big week where the world got its first official look at the new iPhone 13 family of smartphones, Apple is ready to unleash its newest software out into the wild. As the new iPhones begin shipping out to the earliest buyers, iOS 15 is now officially available for download for existing iPhone users.

The biggest new feature for end-users will be the notification system overhaul. Notifications will now get app icons as well as contact photos. Additionally, notifications can now be grouped together and users can decide when certain apps are granted permission to push notifications via the new Focus feature.

iOS 15 also brings along some significant changes to the Safari web browser (the default option on iPhones and iPads). The browser navigation controls have been relocated to the bottom of the screen for ease of access with one-handed use. Also, tabs can now be grouped, voice search is possible from the address bar, and new privacy features have been deployed. 

All iPhone users on the iPhone 6s or newer, including the first-generation iPhone SE are eligible to upgrade to iOS 15. Owners of the iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, and fifth-generation iPad are eligible for the upgrade, which brings a host of new multitasking options to the popular tablets. On the wearables side of things, Apple Watch Series 3 and newer will also be eligible for the iOS 15 upgrade.

To get iOS 15 on your device, simply navigate to the Settings app, then General > Software Update. The update may also be installed via Mac or iTunes on PC.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  Shacknews
    reply
    September 20, 2021 11:20 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Apple officially releases iOS 15

    FirstPersonCooter
      reply
      September 20, 2021 10:20 AM

      iOS 15 is out!

      wunderbred
        reply
        September 20, 2021 10:22 AM

        Let's see who gets bricked!

      onji
        reply
        September 20, 2021 10:39 AM

        Thanks for the heads up

      ninjase
        reply
        September 20, 2021 10:42 AM

        updating iOS should be a personal choice imho tbqh

        ninjase
          reply
          September 20, 2021 10:47 AM

          Do we even know what the side effects of this rushed update are?????

          I’m tired of the government telling me to update my phone

        AluminumMallard
          reply
          September 20, 2021 2:32 PM

          This but seriously

      redshak
        reply
        September 20, 2021 10:46 AM

        I just checked on my 12 and it is not out?

        lolpatrol
          reply
          September 20, 2021 11:01 AM

          Well of course not, you have to do 13 and 14 first. Sheesh, look at Mr. Countsalot everybody!

      watcherxp
        reply
        September 20, 2021 11:02 AM

        been running it on my ipad and it is nice

      Korban
        reply
        September 20, 2021 11:18 AM

        37 minutes to download. servers must be getting slammed

      Tripps
        reply
        September 20, 2021 11:25 AM

        Been running it since Public Beta 3 and it's great. The new Focus options and notification summary are my favorite improvements to be honest.

      Downforce
        reply
        September 20, 2021 11:27 AM

        that is a monster list

        https://www.apple.com/ios/ios-15/features/

        Downforce
          reply
          September 20, 2021 11:32 AM

          this is really really good for us

          5G preferred over Wi-Fi

          iPhone 12 models and later now automatically prioritize 5G when Wi‑Fi connectivity on networks you visit occasionally is slow, or when you are connected to captive or insecure networks, so you can enjoy faster, safer connections.

          ryuuseki
            reply
            September 20, 2021 11:47 AM

            What does captive mean here?
            I don't like this as a default behavior, data plans exist.

            Downforce
              reply
              September 20, 2021 11:54 AM

              hotels, airports, hospitals, lounges, etc. people expect speed on wifi, and often not only don't get speed but are on an insecure setup... where 5G would be incredibly preferable overall.

              I totally agree about data plans, but for my corporate masters, this is a VERY welcome change. their iphone 12/pro/max will do FAR better on verizon 5G than on shit wifi and they should stop fucking around assuming someone else's wifi is worth a shit.

        Begawkiness
          reply
          September 20, 2021 12:34 PM

          Man, wish they'd give Carplay more love.

        hanged_man
          reply
          September 20, 2021 3:25 PM

          Reading the changelist blows my mind that these apps are getting updates with OS updates, why not get them via App Store like what Google does on Android!

          aggressor
            reply
            September 20, 2021 3:41 PM

            I’ve thought about this and the only thing I came up with is it’s easier to support/make stable when bundled together.

            Plus with how fast Android drops OS updates on older devices, they pretty much have no choice but to de-couple them.

            hanged_man
              reply
              September 20, 2021 3:45 PM

              ..or it makes the OS updates more appealing for the masses as they wouldn't understand the underlying OS technical changes, optimizations and imorovements but app updates like these can make better headlines

      VectorJKL
        reply
        September 20, 2021 11:28 AM

        Installed it yesterday. Temporarily broke MS Edge. But all is good now.

      boarder2
        reply
        September 20, 2021 12:11 PM

        Something I haven’t seen mentioned elsewhere is that you can change accessibility options on a per-app basis now.

        So I can have my font size set small system wide and then change Evening Reading to be a bump or two higher so it’s easier to read!

        Awesome!

        Chod
          reply
          September 20, 2021 1:57 PM

          That is really significant!

    baconisgod
      reply
      September 20, 2021 11:55 AM

      holy crap - I had forgotten all about this. What are the big changes?

    GenghisFrog
      reply
      September 20, 2021 12:31 PM

      Safari extensions are great so far.

      1Password works just like on a desktop now

      I downloaded an app form the creator of Apollo called Amplosion that auto redirects all AMP pages to the source URL.

    baconisgod
      reply
      September 20, 2021 12:39 PM

      The URL bar at the bottom of Safari street s giving me vertigo.

    redshak
      reply
      September 20, 2021 12:40 PM

      Kind of wild a 6S gets this. Apple supports their phones longer than any android by like years and years

      icecreambus
        reply
        September 20, 2021 12:48 PM

        I'm actually still using my 6S. It can text and call and browse the chatty so I haven't had a need to upgrade yet!

      Begawkiness
        reply
        September 20, 2021 2:12 PM

        Still using an SE here, which if I recall is similar/same internals as a 6S. If it weren't for the fact that my battery is absolutely worthless now, I don't think I'd feel a strong need to upgrade. I've thought about just swapping the battery but considering I paid $200 for it over 4 years ago it doesn't seem worth it.

        redshak
          reply
          September 20, 2021 2:14 PM

          To me I use my iPhone more the any other device in my life so I always get the new one. Eg: when I wake up? It's to the alarm from my iphone. I check news / email / shack on iphone before breakfast . My iphone plays podcasts in my car. I listen to Spotify off my iphone at work. I also airdrop stuff into the the TV's home after work. It's how I communicate with absolutely everyone.

        CptPlankton
          reply
          September 20, 2021 2:17 PM

          You could probably do it yourself, it's not too hard. And it's not that expensive to have someone else do it.

    multisync
      reply
      September 20, 2021 12:44 PM

      Live Text is cool af

    Chod
      reply
      September 20, 2021 2:13 PM

      Blocking mail stuff is pretty interesting

      greenbergMD
        reply
        September 20, 2021 2:17 PM

        The email address alias stuff is pretty cool is you have iCloud+.

        Chod
          reply
          September 20, 2021 2:41 PM

          I haven’t even seen what that is?

          greenbergMD
            reply
            September 20, 2021 2:45 PM

            If you have iCloud , only 99 cents per month, you can use random email addresses as aliases in places where you don’t want to use your real one and email from that will get forwarded to your real account.

    HisKillSkill
      reply
      September 20, 2021 2:35 PM

      All my airtags are no longer paired wtf

      ErneX
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:22 PM

        Happened to other people too.

    jwnin
      reply
      September 20, 2021 2:48 PM

      Did they replace the weather app with a web page, or do I need to set something up?

      FirstPersonCooter
        reply
        September 20, 2021 2:50 PM

        Not for iPad I think.

        jwnin
          reply
          September 20, 2021 2:55 PM

          Was this the case on ios 14 and I never noticed? Won’t update my work phone for a few days.

          FirstPersonCooter
            reply
            September 20, 2021 3:36 PM

            iPad never had an official weather app—only a widget. Same with calculator.

      multisync
        reply
        September 20, 2021 2:59 PM

        They bought dark sky and ripped some of its features out. Weather app is still built in?

      mojoald
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:19 PM

        Weather on iPhone is great. Weather on iPad is just a link to weather.com and it sucks.

        jwnin
          reply
          September 20, 2021 3:21 PM

          I guess I can’t complain if this is the first time I noticed.

    mojoald
      reply
      September 20, 2021 3:13 PM

      You’re welcome:
      https://i.imgur.com/427YTCq.jpg

      ErneX
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:23 PM

        I turned off tinting on the iPad, hated it.

      thecatinthehat
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:52 PM

        Give bottom web bar safari a shot first.

        mojoald
          reply
          September 20, 2021 3:53 PM

          I’d sooner recognize Missouri as a state than try this malarkey.

      greenbergMD
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:55 PM

        I really like the bar on the bottom. Why should a web browser on a mobile device stick to the desktop design?

      derelict515
        reply
        September 20, 2021 3:59 PM

        key app controls in the hardest to reach portion of the phone are an especially dumb UX holdover from mouse driven desktop UI

    iwonthelottery
      reply
      September 20, 2021 3:45 PM

      Ads seem snappier

    ErneX
      reply
      September 20, 2021 3:47 PM

      Here's a huge review:

      https://www.macstories.net/stories/ios-and-ipados-15-the-macstories-review/

