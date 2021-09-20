Splitgate is about '25% done' now that it has a major budget With budgetary constraints lifted, 1047 Games is pursuing ideas it couldn't implement before.

Splitgate has been a regular topic in the first-person arena shooter genre this year. It is, after all, quite a good game, mixing a Halo style of gunplay with Portal-like mechanics to deliver a fast-paced, physics-bending competitive shooter. It helps that 1047 Games recently gathered around $100 million in funding to help with the development of the game. Despite having been prepped to release Splitgate as a Version 1.0 this recent season, 1047 Games co-founder Ian Proulx now says the studio has much more it wants to do before the game has its “full release.”

Proulx shared his ambitions for Splitgate in a recent conversation with Techcrunch. It was back in July that 1047 Games was ready to launch Splitgate following a “final” beta period. However, both the appearance of server issues and an influx of $10 million in funding pushed the studio to delay the V1.0 release. Following a further $100 million of funding, there’s a lot Proulx and the team at 1047 want to do that they simply couldn’t before with both the constraints of their small team and budget. Those limitations are now out the window, even as players are now enjoying the game through its Season 0 period.

With around $110 million in funding confirmed, 1047 Games has lofty plans to improve Splitgate in the longterm before a proper Version 1.0 release.

“There’s so much we couldn’t think about because we were a tiny team with a tiny budget, but now everything is on the table,” Proulx explained. “We’re focusing on the long term—I look at the game as being 25% done.”

That likely means Splitgate won’t see an official Version 1.0 in 2021 as 1047 takes the funding and applies it to polishing up the game’s servers, monetary systems, and more. Despite Splitgate’s explosion in popularity this year, Proulx also pointed out that the team isn’t really interested in rushing it along so much as building it up for maximum longevity.

“We don’t need to be Fortnite tomorrow, but now it really is about building the next Riot Games, the next big games business,” he added.

With the recent massive amount of funding in play, Season 0 still ongoing, and new content and updates now being brought to the game regularly, Splitgate is undoubtedly in a better place than ever before. As we await further details on its path towards an official 1.0, stay tuned for further coverage here at Shacknews, or just get good by learning how to do things like portal kills from our guides.