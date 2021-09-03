Evening Reading - September 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shadow in every Sonic game

Nobody:



Shadow The Hedgehog on Radical Highway in SA2: pic.twitter.com/DFsMUFyNgR — Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) September 2, 2021

I'd like to know the story behind this video.

When capybaras attack

Population boom of the biggest rodents on Earth take over a suburb in Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/vcGUHwiGQd — The Sun (@TheSun) September 2, 2021

Okay, they're not attacking. They actually seem fairly peaceful.

Xbox puts its own spin on the CLB meme

Certified Gaming SZN 👀🎮 pic.twitter.com/XjkdLkU6oN — Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) September 2, 2021

Certified Gamer Boy.

A picture is worth 1000 words

Environmental story telling pic.twitter.com/ZW2VmPOVxC — Anisa (in quarantine 🇲🇾) (@studioanisa) September 3, 2021

Hard to read the rest over all that flood water.

Real-time flooding in New York

Timelapse video shows catastrophic flooding in Waverly on Aug. 21. Video provided by Michael Phillips was originally 12 mins long, but is sped up 6x. pic.twitter.com/ZJmTs9AxH7 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTN) September 2, 2021

Stay safe, folks.

The bread thief

i cant stop watching this video pic.twitter.com/wYrstLs1bB — tdstr | “some more files” out now! (@feels_td) September 2, 2021

Pets are relentless.

The little package that couldn't

i witnessed something incredible today at work pic.twitter.com/ogCUsU4wPB — kenji (@orengijyusu) September 3, 2021

Tumble young man, tumble.

Rick and Morty IRL

It's awesome to finally see Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez.

You know what today means

Ladies and gentlemen, the LONG weekend.

