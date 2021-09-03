Evening Reading - September 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tesla Cybertruck delayed to late 2022 according to internal meeting leak
- PlayerUnknown wants to make open-world games, releases Prologue tech demo
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes hands-on preview
- Lost Judgment will make Kaito playable in Spring 2022
- Fortnite Sky Fire event confirmed for this month
- Apple delays iPhone image scan & child exploitation security system beyond 2021
- Jet Set Radio artist Ryuta Ueda is back at Sega
- Horizon Forbidden West standard editions won't include a PS4 to PS5 upgrade
- Toshiba warns chip shortage will continue throughout 2022
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shadow in every Sonic game
Nobody:— Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) September 2, 2021
Shadow The Hedgehog on Radical Highway in SA2: pic.twitter.com/DFsMUFyNgR
I'd like to know the story behind this video.
When capybaras attack
Population boom of the biggest rodents on Earth take over a suburb in Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/vcGUHwiGQd— The Sun (@TheSun) September 2, 2021
Okay, they're not attacking. They actually seem fairly peaceful.
Xbox puts its own spin on the CLB meme
Certified Gaming SZN 👀🎮 pic.twitter.com/XjkdLkU6oN— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) September 2, 2021
Certified Gamer Boy.
A picture is worth 1000 words
Environmental story telling pic.twitter.com/ZW2VmPOVxC— Anisa (in quarantine 🇲🇾) (@studioanisa) September 3, 2021
Hard to read the rest over all that flood water.
Real-time flooding in New York
Timelapse video shows catastrophic flooding in Waverly on Aug. 21. Video provided by Michael Phillips was originally 12 mins long, but is sped up 6x. pic.twitter.com/ZJmTs9AxH7— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTN) September 2, 2021
Stay safe, folks.
The bread thief
i cant stop watching this video pic.twitter.com/wYrstLs1bB— tdstr | “some more files” out now! (@feels_td) September 2, 2021
Pets are relentless.
The little package that couldn't
i witnessed something incredible today at work pic.twitter.com/ogCUsU4wPB— kenji (@orengijyusu) September 3, 2021
Tumble young man, tumble.
Rick and Morty IRL
C-132 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/Njr9xYQXfm— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 3, 2021
It's awesome to finally see Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez.
You know what today means
September 3, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the LONG weekend.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 3, 2021