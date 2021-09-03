Toshiba warns chip shortage will continue throughout 2022 Toshiba warns that it likely won't meet demand for its power-chips next year.

Chip shortage has been a major ongoing narrative in the tech, gaming, and automotive industries since the beginning of the pandemic. Just about every consumer electronic, from PlayStation consoles to Tesla vehicles have seen production limitations as a result of the chip shortage amidst the pandemic. Now, Toshiba has stated that things will not be getting better anytime soon, as it won’t be able to meet demand for its power-chips over the next year.

Toshiba shared an update on its ongoing chip shortage on September 3, 2021, as reported by Bloomberg. The power-regulating chips manufactured by the company, which are used by a wide range of consumer electronic products, have seen major shortages since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, things won’t be getting straightened out in the near future. “The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuchi, a director at one of Toshiba’s production facilities.

Not only did Kamebuchi state that it would be at least a year until supply begins to return to normal, he warned that it may take even longer than that in some regions. “In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.” If you’ve tried (and failed) to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X console over the past year, then you’re likely quite familiar with the impact of the ongoing chip shortage on the gaming industry. These issues are also expected to extend to the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is set to hit shelves in October 2021.

Just this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the news that the Roadster’s release had been delayed once again to 2023 amid ongoing supply shortages. Back in February, we took a more analytical look at how the chip shortage was damaging businesses in the tech world. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the situation for further updates and information throughout the tech industry.