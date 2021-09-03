Fortnite Sky Fire event confirmed for this month Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will end with the Sky Fire finale event.

In addition to its endless library of pop culture crossovers, Fortnite is known for its unique in-game events. Whether it’s something directly related to the game’s lore, or a concert with popular real-world artists, Epic Games usually goes all out for Fortnite Events. The developers have now confirmed that the next in-game event will be titled “Sky Fire,” and will serve as the finale for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Epic Games announced the Sky Fire event in a post to the official Fortnite website. The Sky Fire event will go down on September 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The massive mothership that’s been looming over Battle Royale Island since the beginning of the season has finally reached its destination and has its sights set on the IO’s secret base. Slone, who has been a recurring character throughout the season, will hatch her plan to stop the alien invasion.

During the Sky Fire event, players will be able to “join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO’s final message to the invading Aliens.” The playlist for Sky Fire will open up 30 minutes prior to its start time, and players will be able to join with a party of up to 16 friends.

Sky Fire will mark the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It’s long been a tradition that Fortnite seasons conclude with a massive, world-altering event, and this time will be no different. It’s likely that the events of Sky Fire will introduce changes to the map, as well as set the stage for Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite’s next event will be Sky Fire, and it will take place later this month. As we get closer to the event, stick with Shacknews for everything happening in Fortnite.