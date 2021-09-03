New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Horizon Forbidden West standard editions won't include a PS4 to PS5 upgrade

You'll have to go in on more expensive Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla Editions to have the option of a PS4 to PS5 upgrade.
TJ Denzer
9

When it has come to high-profile games that will be available between generations of systems, the situation with moving from previous-gen to next-gen version of a game has been pretty sketchy lately, especially on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It appears that’s still going to be the case when it comes to Horizon Forbidden West. Sony has revealed how upgrade paths are going to work for the game and it’s a disappointing setup to say the least with standard editions not having the option.

This was revealed over on PlayStation’s Tech Support website regarding Horizon Forbidden West, as spotted by video game press and leak Twitter Nibel. According to the pages, Standard and Special Edition versions of Horizon Forbidden West won’t feature an upgrade from PS4 to PS5 if you switch consoles later. It’s only if you get the more expensive Digital Deluxe ($79.99 USD) on the PS Store, Collector’s Edition ($199.99), or Regalla Edition ($259.99) that an upgrade path is included.

The Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition will be the cheapest option if you want to secure an upgrade path for PS4 to PS5.
That means that to access PS4 and PS5 editions of the game, you’re going to at least have to fork up at least $80, purchase the Standard or Special Edition on PS5, or buy it on PS4 and pay for an upgrade later. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a complicated arrangement for upgrades. Control also had an unnecessarily complicated path for next-gen upgrade that 505 Games floundered on as PS4 versions were accidentally upgraded and then revoked.

It’s also worth noting that Xbox has dodged much of this with the implementation of the Smart Delivery system, which promises that approved games, physical or digital, will only ever have to be purchased once. After that, the game should be available for play no matter if you bought it on Xbox One and upgrade to Xbox Series X/S later or whatever.

Making a next-gen upgrade a “premium” feature is a move that’s sure to sour a lot of players, and PlayStation’s lack of a standard system for upgrade paths continues to be a confusing and frustrating aspect of the system as publishers and developers are forced to come up with their own way of going about it. With Horizon Forbidden West launching in early 2022, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story and the game for further updates.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    September 3, 2021 10:20 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Horizon Forbidden West standard editions won't include a PS4 to PS5 upgrade

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 3, 2021 11:09 AM

      Sony’s handling of this cross-gen stuff is ridiculously bad, especially compared to how things are on the Xbox.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 3, 2021 11:18 AM

        Yeah I was pleasantly surprised when I moved all my games over from my X1X to the XSX that everything pretty much upgraded to the enhanced editions for the new console. Granted a lot of them had to be completely re-downloaded, but that wasn’t too terrible.

      • Lily Dawbin
        reply
        September 3, 2021 12:07 PM

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 3, 2021 11:11 AM

      This shit just doesn't exist on Xbox and it's fucking terrible on Sony. There's no defending it at all

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 3, 2021 11:29 AM

        Yup. If Xbox didn’t do it, it would be somewhat understandable. But Xbox did it since day one and Sony has only regressed further since, offering less free updates, not more.

      • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 3, 2021 11:45 AM

        It does exist on Xbox just not 1st party titles.

        THPS 1&2 required the deluxe edition for the series S/X upgrade.

        CoD Black ops cold war also required a "next gen upgrade" tier.

        There's a few more titles I can't think of at the moment.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 3, 2021 11:15 AM

      so on GameaPass I just get major new first party games included as well next gen updates for back compat while on PS5 I have to rebuy this stuff? Much as I want a PS5 for some exclusives the total cost of ownership just looks so atrocious in comparison.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2021 11:47 AM

        Game pass just makes the comparison unfair. It sounds like if you don’t have game pass, Xbox is still way better than PS5 in this respect.

        I’m all up in that game pass though

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 3, 2021 11:54 AM

          yeah I mean GamePass is just at a point where it's too good a deal not to have. If you consume any reasonable amount of games normally then GamePass is going to both save you money and get you to try more games than you otherwise would have.

          • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 3, 2021 11:55 AM

            The zero barrier to entry for trying lots of new games is the killer feature IMO. The games I have put the most time into are ones I would not have bought for myself.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years
              reply
              September 3, 2021 12:00 PM

              same, definitely an unexpected benefit. The psychology of 'owning' Yakuza vs seeing it on a Steam sale for $3 is still a big difference in whether I try something wacky I normally wouldn't even if it's well loved by a lot of people.

    • theWhite legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 3, 2021 11:16 AM

      i have a feeling shit like this will be viewed like the classic PS3 hubris Sony showed previously coming off the ps2's success, then got trounced by MS. With this gen, MS seems to be doing everything right while sony.... they are very lucky to have so many crucial exclusives...

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 3, 2021 11:49 AM

        It’s funny how reliably they swap positions like that.

        These days though, with both consoles using similar architecture and probably staying that way for a while, maybe this will hurt Sony longer term.

