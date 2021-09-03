Horizon Forbidden West standard editions won't include a PS4 to PS5 upgrade You'll have to go in on more expensive Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla Editions to have the option of a PS4 to PS5 upgrade.

When it has come to high-profile games that will be available between generations of systems, the situation with moving from previous-gen to next-gen version of a game has been pretty sketchy lately, especially on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It appears that’s still going to be the case when it comes to Horizon Forbidden West. Sony has revealed how upgrade paths are going to work for the game and it’s a disappointing setup to say the least with standard editions not having the option.

This was revealed over on PlayStation’s Tech Support website regarding Horizon Forbidden West, as spotted by video game press and leak Twitter Nibel. According to the pages, Standard and Special Edition versions of Horizon Forbidden West won’t feature an upgrade from PS4 to PS5 if you switch consoles later. It’s only if you get the more expensive Digital Deluxe ($79.99 USD) on the PS Store, Collector’s Edition ($199.99), or Regalla Edition ($259.99) that an upgrade path is included.

The Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition will be the cheapest option if you want to secure an upgrade path for PS4 to PS5.

That means that to access PS4 and PS5 editions of the game, you’re going to at least have to fork up at least $80, purchase the Standard or Special Edition on PS5, or buy it on PS4 and pay for an upgrade later. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a complicated arrangement for upgrades. Control also had an unnecessarily complicated path for next-gen upgrade that 505 Games floundered on as PS4 versions were accidentally upgraded and then revoked.

It’s also worth noting that Xbox has dodged much of this with the implementation of the Smart Delivery system, which promises that approved games, physical or digital, will only ever have to be purchased once. After that, the game should be available for play no matter if you bought it on Xbox One and upgrade to Xbox Series X/S later or whatever.

Making a next-gen upgrade a “premium” feature is a move that’s sure to sour a lot of players, and PlayStation’s lack of a standard system for upgrade paths continues to be a confusing and frustrating aspect of the system as publishers and developers are forced to come up with their own way of going about it. With Horizon Forbidden West launching in early 2022, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story and the game for further updates.