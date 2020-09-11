Control Ultimate Edition upgrades were mysteriously given away & then revoked on PS4 The circumstance around Control's next-gen upgrade gets stranger by the day.

Publisher 505 Games found themselves in some hot water over the Summer when it was revealed that players would not be able to upgrade their standard version of Control to next-gen consoles. Instead, players would need to own the Ultimate Edition, which costs an additional $39.99 USD to get the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Now, things have gotten weirder as a number of PS4 players were accidentally upgraded to the Ultimate Edition of Control, which contradicts a previous sentiment from the publisher.

Back in August, 505 Games and Remedy released Control: Ultimate Edition, which packed in the GOTY contender, along with its released DLCs. In a statement, the publisher shared that players would only be able to access the game’s free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X if they purchased the Ultimate Edition for their current platform, meaning that players who purchased Control at full price back in 2019 will have no way to upgrade their game without an additional purchase. However, a new strange occurrence contradicts what the publisher shared during that time.

It’s unclear how it happened, but several players on PlayStation 4 reported that their Deluxe Editions of control had been swapped to the Ultimate Edition. Later on, several of these users shared that their access to the Ultimate Edition had been revoked. When 505 Games was met with controversy over locking the next-gen upgrade behind the new version, they claimed “We are unfortunately unable to offer an upgrade path to all existing Control players.” The accidental upgrading to the Ultimate Edition makes it seem that this may not be the whole truth.

505 Games has yet to comment on the matter. If/when they do, we’ll upgrade this story to reflect any new information. Fore more on Control, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the action-adventure game.