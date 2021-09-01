Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X may miss 2021 release window If you're waiting for the next-gen console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, you may be in for a slightly longer wait.

If you're on PC, the rollout of Cyberpunk 2077 might have had some problems, but overall, it wasn't too bad. If you're on console, the game was... significantly worse... by a lot. Surely the Cyberpunk 2077 built for PS5 and Xbox Series X would look better, right? CD Projekt RED sure hopes so and they're taking no chances in these versions flaming out. However, that means they may need some more time in the oven and might not be ready for release in 2021.

"The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year," CDPR Senior Vice President Michael Nowakowski said during the company's latest earnings call (via Video Games Chronicle). "At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can't say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

On the surface, this might sound disappointing to next-gen console owners. However, let's not forget that this game was terribly broken, so much so that CDPR offered refunds on the old-gen console versions. On top of that, Sony outright pulled the game from the PlayStation Store, only recently relisting it. The bug list was so long, it's still being addressed to this day.

CDPR also has several other projects on its plate. On top of keeping a dedicated team on the current versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and squashing any remaining bugs, the team is also hard at work on The Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles. The earnings call indicated that The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is aiming for 2021, but may also be impacted and sent into 2022.

Ideally, the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will release with minimal issues. Knock on wood. For now, CDPR is chugging along with patches and DLC, while also teasing the game's first expansion. There's a lot coming, so keep an eye on Shacknews for the latest updates.