Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store next week After being removed from the PlayStation Store only about a week after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be available digitally on PSN again.

CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 had an embarrassing launch to say the least. A lot of seemingly shady business hid various poorly performing or entirely broken aspects of the game up until its very launch. Regardless of opinions on the matter, it was bad enough that the influx of refund requests on the game pushed PlayStation to remove it entirely from the PS Store for an indefinite amount of time and it has been unavailable digitally on the platform since. That’s changing soon. According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be available on PSN again.

This news came out of CD Projekt itself in a regulatory filing from the company’s investor relations website on June 15, 2021. According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 will be making a return to the PlayStation Store, as per a decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment, on June 21, 2021. Having worked pretty much tirelessly on fixing the game since it launched, including hefty patches such as the 1.2 Update, it would seem Sony is convinced that the game can properly remain on its store at this time.

Cyberpunk 2077's removal from PlayStation Store was a combination of poor performance and the unauthorized offering of refunds by CD Projekt for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still by no means “fixed” or perfect. The game still has plenty of bugs in it, which have necessitated the use of hotfixes over the past couple months, but it very much is in a better state than when it came out. Though we were kind enough to it in the Shacknews review, it was impossible to look past so many problems such as quest and game-breaking bugs and instances that triggered epilepsy without a warning up front in the early running. It was a matter that forced CD Projekt itself to apologize as it offered refunds… a matter which Sony took issue with and which led to it being removed from the PS Store in the first place.

Nonetheless, time has passed, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better state than it was back than, and it’s apparently satisfactory enough for Sony to let it back in. If you’ve been waiting to pick up the game digitally on PlayStation platforms, you’ll be able again starting next week.