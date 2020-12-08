New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk 2077 has a moment seemingly designed to trigger epilepsy & no PSAs in-game

While there are plenty of glitzy and flashy places in Cyberpunk 2077 to be cautious of, one part in particular seems intentionally designed to simulate a process used to cause seizures.
TJ Denzer
6

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially launched and is starting to get scores across the gaming industry as outlets share opinions on the future dystopian open-world game. General consensus is that it features a striking world and good gameplay, but a pretty problematic story and bugs out the wazoo. Nonetheless, perhaps just problematic is the discovery of a certain sequence that people with epilepsy may need to be warned of, especially since there are no epilepsy warnings or accessibility features in the game.

It was Game Informer that originally reported the sequence in particular in an epilepsy PSA regarding Cyberpunk 2077. In general, the report warns to be cautious of the flashing lights of the clubs and general glitz of Night City, but there’s one point in particular that stood out: a section regarding the Braindance feature of the game that is alarmingly similar to processes real neurologists use to intentionally trigger seizures for medical purposes. Despite this section, Cyberpunk 2077’s review copies apparently didn’t have epileptic warnings anywhere in the game at the time of discovery. Be warned, there are some light spoilers just below.

Braindance in Cyberpunk 2077 is a sort of investigative element used to piece together incidents and discover clues you might need in the main story.
The section as described by Game Informer is as follows:

Because this instance is part of the core story and nearly unavoidable, it was suggested that those who are affected by such things should look away during the sequence to alleviate any issues. That said, in a time when accessibility options are gaining such traction in video games, it seems strange that CD Projekt RED would not at least warn players of this instance at the front of the game or perhaps closer to the moment itself. It warrants concern that we should be thankful was caught and reported ahead of the game’s launch. Thanks, Game Informer.

As Cyberpunk 2077 heads into launch on December 10, 2020, presumably with a Day 1 patch in mind, hopefully epilepsy and accessibility will be taken into account in an upcoming fix. Stay tuned to Shacknews for updates on the matter.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh
      December 8, 2020 7:47 AM

      The standard flashing lights warning that all games use is buried in the EULA. You know, the thing EVERYONE reads in full before playing a game that has been anticipated for almost a decade.

        December 8, 2020 7:50 AM

        Huh? It seems like most newer games display that warning front-and-center when the game is starting.

          December 8, 2020 7:51 AM

          You are correct. They definitely need to change the flashing pattern or put the warning on the splash screen.

            December 8, 2020 7:58 AM

            From what I've read, they need to do both. There's no rational reason to include a sequence that's so similar to one literally designed to produce seizures.

            Also, I misunderstood your first post. I thought you were saying most games bury the warning in the EULA.

              December 8, 2020 8:23 AM

              Oh, yeah I should have said “their EULA” as to be more specific

            December 8, 2020 8:30 AM

            More and more games have colorblind modes, you'd think an epilepsy mode that turned off flashing effects would be a no brainer

        December 8, 2020 9:37 AM

        My lawyer friend actually read the EULA and found this:
        https://i.imgur.com/338nVBo.png

      December 8, 2020 8:28 AM

      Whoops.

