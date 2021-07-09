Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will include DLC inspired by Netflix series Perhaps players of the next-gen Witcher 3 update will get to travel the countryside in armors that debuted on the Netflix series.

There was lots of news breaking today during WitcherCon and one of the juicer nuggets revealed that the next-generation upgrade for CD Projekt Red’s Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was still on track for a 2021 release. Additionally, it was announced that the upgraded version of the game would also include some exclusive DLC that was directly tied into the Netflix Witcher series.

No other details were offered on what exactly this special DLC will include, but it would be a pretty safe bet to assume that the game would be picking up some armors based on the fantastic costume design in the Netflix Witcher TV show.

You heard right, @witchergame fans. Next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year, and it even includes some @witchernetflix-inspired free DLCs ⚔️

More info coming soon!



As far as the game goes, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be debuting on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC by year’s end. While no specific details on the project have been made available by CD Projekt Red, a graphical overhaul and improved performance for console players is likely. Witcher 3 was notorious for its sluggish console performance around its launch in 2015 as that generation of console lacked the hardware power needed to run the game to its full potential.

While owners of the PC version of the game have enjoyed upgraded visuals and high frame rates since launch, this upgraded version of the game will likely bring along upgraded lighting, better textures, and possibly ray-traced graphical effects. Despite the reputation it earned for a disastrous launch on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt Red’s work on the graphics for Cyberpunk 2077 was nothing short of jaw-dropping. If the Witcher upgrade can make full use of the engine and tech upgrades the studio fine-tuned with Cyberpunk, Novigrad fanboys will be in for a treat later this year.