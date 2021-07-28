Watch the Halo Infinite technical preview livetream here Halo Infinite is set to have its first technical preview and today's livestream will give players a look at what they'll be testing.

Halo Infinite is about to have its first technical preview, but before then, the team at 343 Industries will host a livestream that showcases what will be in this preview. Whether you’ve got your email invite to the flight or just want to see what people will be playing, you can check out the Halo Infinite technical preview livestream right here on Shacknews.

Halo Infinite technical preview livestream

The Halo Infinite technical preview livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021. While there is no set duration for this livestream, players might anticipate it lasting probably longer than 30 minutes. A recent Inside Infinite blog post notes that the stream is where the team will “dive into the actual build and walk through nearly every facet of the technical preview”, so it could even hit the hour mark.

Halo Infinite has had a bit of a rocky development cycle, at least from the outside looking in. It has received a few delays, lost some creators in leadership roles, and been developed through the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X, but had to be popped back into the oven to cook a bit more. But now, the technical preview is here and players are chomping at the bit to get in.

The multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite features a first for the series: it will be free-to-play. This makes its barrier of entry basically nil, with the only requirement being an Xbox or PC (the game also features cross-play). Depending on how the community reacts to this preview, we could see Halo Infinite’s multiplayer becoming the hot new free-to-play title. Could it dethrone Fortnite? I’d like to think so.

How are you feeling about Halo Infinite? Do you think you’ll be pouring hours into it like we all did back in the golden years of the franchise or are you entirely uninterested? Be sure to join us in the Chatty thread below during and after the Halo Infinite technical preview – and let me know if you got into the beta.