Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-progression between PC and console Players will be able to take their progress across platforms and play with friends in Halo Infinite.

After being delayed by roughly a year, Halo Infinite is among the most anticipated games of this year. Now set to release in Fall 2021, we still don’t know exactly what to expect from the latest entry in the Halo series. In a recent blog post, Microsoft spoke about its work to make PC a destination for Xbox games. It was here that the company announced that Halo Infinite will include cross-platform play between PC and Xbox, as well as cross-progression between the two platforms.

In a post to Xbox Wire, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty talked about the team’s emphasis on bringing the Xbox ecosystem to PC. In pursuit of fostering communities around games rather than devices, Microsoft wants its big 2021 release to be a seamless experience across platforms.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile. That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year,” the post reads.

Though there are plenty of Xbox games with cross-play between console and PC, it’s good to get the confirmation that Halo Infinite will be joining them. For as many improvements were made to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the game didn’t allow cross-platform play.

The addition of cross-platform progression will also allow users to enjoy Halo Infinite wherever they like, without concern of having to start over or not taking content with them. Whether they’re on PC or Xbox, everything will carry over in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is set to release for Xbox platforms and PC this fall. Microsoft also announced in the same Xbox Wire post that it will be increasing the cut of PC game sales that go to developers. Stick with Shacknews for more on Microsoft and Halo infinite.