Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-progression between PC and console

Players will be able to take their progress across platforms and play with friends in Halo Infinite.

Donovan Erskine
6

After being delayed by roughly a year, Halo Infinite is among the most anticipated games of this year. Now set to release in Fall 2021, we still don’t know exactly what to expect from the latest entry in the Halo series. In a recent blog post, Microsoft spoke about its work to make PC a destination for Xbox games. It was here that the company announced that Halo Infinite will include cross-platform play between PC and Xbox, as well as cross-progression between the two platforms.

In a post to Xbox Wire, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty talked about the team’s emphasis on bringing the Xbox ecosystem to PC. In pursuit of fostering communities around games rather than devices, Microsoft wants its big 2021 release to be a seamless experience across platforms.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile. That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year,” the post reads.

Though there are plenty of Xbox games with cross-play between console and PC, it’s good to get the confirmation that Halo Infinite will be joining them. For as many improvements were made to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the game didn’t allow cross-platform play.

The addition of cross-platform progression will also allow users to enjoy Halo Infinite wherever they like, without concern of having to start over or not taking content with them. Whether they’re on PC or Xbox, everything will carry over in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is set to release for Xbox platforms and PC this fall. Microsoft also announced in the same Xbox Wire post that it will be increasing the cut of PC game sales that go to developers. Stick with Shacknews for more on Microsoft and Halo infinite.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    April 29, 2021 8:30 AM

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 29, 2021 6:07 AM

      Halo Infinite will be Xbox / PC cross play and cross progression compat

      https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/29/22409334/halo-infinite-crossplay-cross-progression-xbox-pc

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 29, 2021 6:12 AM

        Interesting to see if they get kickback on this re Mouse vs Controller skill levels.

        • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 29, 2021 6:14 AM

          If it matters to you that much you can plug a mouse/kb into your Xbox.

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 29, 2021 6:16 AM

            Given the balance in the Master Chief Collection, it'll be people connecting a controller to their PC.

            • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 29, 2021 6:17 AM

              Yeah that was my thought too just based on what I see my kids doing with their PCs. I think to the hyper competitive types it'll matter but most of the playerbase won't really give a shit.

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 29, 2021 6:22 AM

            It won't matter to me, but they're looking to make this huge on multiplayer with leagues etc. Will be interesting to see when they do events if they have controller only events or if everyone uses mouse keyboard.

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 29, 2021 6:44 AM

          Halo has never been about twitch movements, autoaim takes care of that part and the multiplayer has always been about managing the map and being at the optimal range for your weapon.
          Like everyone knows implictely how many btr shots it takes to break through a full shield, once you land the first one the rest will auto track until they break line of sight

        • abunch legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 29, 2021 7:59 AM

          I would assume it will be similar MCC cross play which I believe defaults to all inputs for non-competitive modes and gets more restrictive based on input in competitive game modes. Mixed input parties match with mnk/mixed lobbies. You can also opt out of cross play completely.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 29, 2021 6:14 AM

        Nice

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 29, 2021 6:18 AM

        This pretty much has to be a showcase title for MS on just about all fronts. I needs to show the full power of their next gen console, how to bridge between PC and Console, support for all PC style things like ultrawide monitors, etc. They didn't seem to really understand this when they first showed footage of the game. I really hope the change in direction got them to rethink how the game is going to be viewed within the market and industry. A bad game probably won't break MS or Xbox, but there's a lot to prove with this one title.

      • GodZilly legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 29, 2021 6:21 AM

        Fuck yes, this is a feature I want to see more of!

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 29, 2021 6:39 AM

        Anything that keeps the player count big and healthy is a good thing in my book. Faster queue times and (theoretically) more accurate skill-based match-making. People want to blame controller vs mouse for all of their online woes, but I suspect that has more to do with low-skill people just being butt-hurt.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 29, 2021 7:49 AM

        They've got to hit a home run with this game. Cross play helps keep the player base up. With some many free to play shooters now, it will be hard to keep the player base up.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 29, 2021 8:10 AM

        I mainly hope there's a robust revival of Firefight coop mode.

