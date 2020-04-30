Xbox more concerned about COVID-19 effect on game production than console production It seems that the Xbox Series X console may not be impacted the same way game production has been.

As we hurtle through 2020 at an alarming pace, we can’t help but think about how dates are being impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. It would seem it’s also on the minds of executives like Xbox’s Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer. While numerous delays have cropped up due to the coronavirus, Spencer seems confident it hasn’t affected the production of the Xbox Series X. What it has affected is the production of the games.

Delays in game production more likely than Xbox Series X production

CNBC reported on Spencer’s comments on April 30, 2020. This conversation stemmed from CNBC’s Squawk Alley, where Spencer got to talking about the Xbox Series X. In this talk, Spencer said that he believes the team are “in line with where we thought we would be,” when it comes to the production of the Xbox Series X.

Production of the Xbox Series X console is still on track, according to Xbox's Head of Gaming, Phil Spencer

Spencer went on to note that the development of the games is where the biggest unknown factor lies. The reason for this unknown is that game developer is, as he puts it, “a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets, working through creative.” The process of creating something is a constantly shifting landscape that requires the attention and cooperation of hundreds of people, so it’s no surprise that it’s where production staggers during a pandemic. Compare this to the production of the Xbox Series X, which by all accounts seems to be finalized with the only thing remaining being mass production.

Annie Pei of CNBC goes on to write about what this delay could mean for some of the big ticket games scheduled for release this year. Sony has already delayed The Last of Us Part 2, so it’s possible we might see some Xbox titles pushed back.

Xbox seems to be aware of the potential game development has for delays due to COVID-19. However, Halo Infinite has received no delays due to the pandemic.

In saying this, Halo Infinite has received no delays and seems to be on track for its release alongside the next Xbox, an event that hasn’t happened since Halo: Combat Evolved launched alongside the original Xbox in 2001.

With the unveiling of Xbox Series X games set to happen next week during Inside Xbox, it will be interesting to see what release dates, if any, are on the table. We already know that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be one of the games shown at the event, though fans are also likely waiting with baited breath for more on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Halo Infinite.

The Xbox Series X is still scheduled to release during the holiday period at the end of 2020. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover the effects of COVID-19 on the gaming industry.