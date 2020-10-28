Halo Infinite loses Director Chris Lee Halo Infinite's development takes another hit after the project loses another leader.

For months, Microsoft’s marketing around the Xbox Series X was heavily tied to Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the treasured franchise. Originally set to release day and date with the new console, Halo Infinite was meant to help usher Xbox into a new generation. Things changed drastically when Microsoft announced the Halo title had been delayed to 2021, a move that also raised concerns about the game’s development. These concerns aren’t being quelled anytime soon, as we’ve learned that Director Chris Lee has left the project.

This news comes courtesy of a scoop made by Bloomberg. Lee was working as director at 343 Industries as the Director on Halo Infinite, he confirmed to Bloomberg that he’s no longer overseeing the project. Chris Lee is the second major departure from Halo Infinite’s development, as Creative Director Tim Longo left back in August of last year.

It’s hard to look at the facts and say that Halo Infinite’s development isn’t in some sort of trouble. Two key leadership figures have now left midway through the project, not to mention the fact that the game was supposed to come out in November, but has been delayed to an unspecified date in 2021. Halo Infinite could very well turn out to be a great game, but from the outside looking in, it’s a bit concerning for Microsoft, as well as fans of the sci-fi series.

As for Microsoft’s other major project, the Xbox Series X is set to launch in less than two weeks on November 10. Stay with us here on Shacknews for future updates on Halo Infinite, as well as other upcoming releases.