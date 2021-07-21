Evening Reading - July 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

ESPN is hosting the Madden 22 Ratings

The event is scheduled to take place from July 25 to 30. This follows the success of 2020's event where the channel revealed the player ratings of the year's Madden title. Fans can check out the show on SportsCenter which will show the 99 Club in the morning section called Get Up. This section highlights the players rated 99 overall. The other show, First Take, will highlight the top ten players from several positions.

Neill Blomkamp has joined Gunzilla Games

I am very excited to join @GunzillaGames !!!! https://t.co/j0GsalxY14 — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) July 20, 2021

The District 9 director has joined the new studio which is making a AAA shooter, according to gamesindustry.biz.

Your daily sudoku video

Simon's at it again! Do you like sudoku?

*Italian hand gesture*

Stop with this stereotype about Italians doing hand gestures.

It’s not t pic.twitter.com/5EUnXz8tJJ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 15, 2021

So much animated talking.

A quick look at how Australia is going

Is this how national cabinet works? 😂 pic.twitter.com/htPwROMDdK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) July 16, 2021

Sounds about right.

Oh, you're not going to get the vaccine?

“I’m not gonna get the vaccine” pic.twitter.com/pllmMTZBEk — Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) May 13, 2021

Sure thing.

This kid nails a 1080

12-year-old Gui Khury lands a 1080 at the X Games 😱@tonyhawk was there to congratulate him



(via @XGames)pic.twitter.com/gwTLG6T6vl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2021

Like, what?!

Don't be the one that brings COVID home

Quarantining in my bedroom with covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door….. pic.twitter.com/0SiDJU8RJl — Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

Do not curse your household.

Among Us gummies

I want to chew on them. These are sour. I just know it.

This is some fantastic trolling

My kid discovered you can photocopy anything and now he’s trying to prank me pic.twitter.com/tY71XeHer1 — Jennifer Griffin Graham (@jgriffingraham) July 17, 2021

What a legend.

It's so cold here in Australia and Rad is needing all of the cuddles.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.