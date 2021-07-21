New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 21, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

ESPN is hosting the Madden 22 Ratings

The event is scheduled to take place from July 25 to 30. This follows the success of 2020's event where the channel revealed the player ratings of the year's Madden title. Fans can check out the show on SportsCenter which will show the 99 Club in the morning section called Get Up. This section highlights the players rated 99 overall. The other show, First Take, will highlight the top ten players from several positions.

Neill Blomkamp has joined Gunzilla Games

The District 9 director has joined the new studio which is making a AAA shooter, according to gamesindustry.biz.

Your daily sudoku video

Simon's at it again! Do you like sudoku?

*Italian hand gesture*

So much animated talking.

A quick look at how Australia is going

Sounds about right.

Oh, you're not going to get the vaccine?

Sure thing.

This kid nails a 1080

Like, what?!

Don't be the one that brings COVID home

Do not curse your household.

Among Us gummies

I want to chew on them. These are sour. I just know it.

This is some fantastic trolling

What a legend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's so cold here in Australia and Rad is needing all of the cuddles.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola