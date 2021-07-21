Amazon's New World closed beta client is allegedly killing some GPUs Following the deployment of the latest New World closed beta, some players have reported catastrophic results for their GPUs.

The latest closed beta for Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World kicked off recently and there have been reports from players that some GPUs have been failing while the game client is running. While most of the reports have mentioned different variants of NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 being the victim, the issue appears to be happening on other cards as well.

The initial collection of reports about GPU failure with New World came from a Reddit thread started last night that has reached nearly one thousand replies. The anecdotes range from seeing total graphics card failures to crashes and concerning temperatures.

There has been some speculation that the issues are arising from New World’s tendency to let menus and loading screens run at uncapped frame rates. In situations like this, the GPU is still presented with a load to compute, even if something like a loading screen has little to no 3D data to process or render. This can result in insanely high frame rates (in the multi-thousands per second) capable of causing annoying coil whine or even hardware failure.

There have also been reported issues even for folks who are artificially capping the frame rates for New World, so pinpointing the exact cause of these issues is not exactly straightforward. We will keep an eye on the situation and keep you updated on any further developments.