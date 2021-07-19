New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 19, 2021

The Shacknews livestream schedule for this week is here, so mark it down in your calendar so you don't miss a moment of the action.
Sam Chandler
0

Welcome to Monday, Shackers. As another week lies before you, it’s time to fill in your calendar with the Shacknews Twitch channel livestreams that we have scheduled. There’s a lot of good on offer this week, so make sure you tune in so you can earn some Shack Points and otherwise support the site!

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of July 19, 2021

There are a lot of streams planned for this week, with a whole lot of gaming news coming down the pipeline. Below you’ll find a table with a list of all the Shacknews livestream programs, which will be hosted on Twitch.tv/Shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with TJ Denzer Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

As you’re watching this week’s Shacknews livestreams, make sure you take a moment to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts together. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, this will allow you to get one free sub a month – which you can use to sub to the Shacknews channel. So go ahead and do that to continue supporting this site we all call home.

In the event your craving of content knows no bounds, you can find even more to consume over on the Shacknews YouTube channel and even our sister site, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola