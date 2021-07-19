Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 19, 2021 The Shacknews livestream schedule for this week is here, so mark it down in your calendar so you don't miss a moment of the action.

Welcome to Monday, Shackers. As another week lies before you, it’s time to fill in your calendar with the Shacknews Twitch channel livestreams that we have scheduled. There’s a lot of good on offer this week, so make sure you tune in so you can earn some Shack Points and otherwise support the site!

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of July 19, 2021

There are a lot of streams planned for this week, with a whole lot of gaming news coming down the pipeline. Below you’ll find a table with a list of all the Shacknews livestream programs, which will be hosted on Twitch.tv/Shacknews.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with TJ Denzer Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

As you’re watching this week’s Shacknews livestreams, make sure you take a moment to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts together. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, this will allow you to get one free sub a month – which you can use to sub to the Shacknews channel. So go ahead and do that to continue supporting this site we all call home.

In the event your craving of content knows no bounds, you can find even more to consume over on the Shacknews YouTube channel and even our sister site, GamerHubTV. Have a great week, Shackers!