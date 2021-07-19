New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Get in losers, we're going crying

Right in the emotions.

Space is cool

The situation is less cool.

Dana strikes again

Or maybe it's her mother this time?

Bloodborne artists

Look at that Ludwig! Incredible.

The eldritch horrors in Bloodborne are unforgettable.

Look at this artwork

Henrik Uldalen is so talented.

Link is hardcore

That ocarina gets him through some tough times.

The Sims is iconic

She was the real hero.

Are you ready for the truth?

You weren't ready.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Take a look at Rad. He's all curled up. The windy and cold days are making him feel a bit mischievous.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola