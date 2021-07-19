Evening Reading - July 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Get in losers, we're going crying

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00.



Man is surprised with a new puppy after losing his best friend.



Credit imgur/OctopussSevenTwo pic.twitter.com/4wqH8Lk7m3 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 19, 2021

Right in the emotions.

Space is cool

Deeply ironic that NASA was a tax funded government program created essentially to win the space race with communists & prove capitalism is superior... And now thanks to capitalism, 70 years later NASA’s funding is gutted, billionaires don’t pay taxes, & have private space jets. — cathy *acab forever* humes (@CrappyFumes) July 13, 2021

The situation is less cool.

Dana strikes again

i asked my mom why she never let me eat raw cookie dough when i was a kid and she was like “i wasn’t an affectionate parent so i was worried if you died from salmonella people would think i killed you on purpose” — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) July 14, 2021

Or maybe it's her mother this time?

Bloodborne artists

#PortfolioDay 🙂 I'm Raquel Cornejo, senior concept artist from Spain, and I adore FromSoftware art especially Bloodborne 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AbvgkIwXbU — 𝕽𝖆𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖑 𝕮𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖏𝖔 (@raquelcornejo_) July 14, 2021

Look at that Ludwig! Incredible.

The eldritch horrors in Bloodborne are unforgettable.

Look at this artwork

My name is Henrik Uldalen, painter from Norway, and here’s a few pieces for #PortfolioDay pic.twitter.com/siICTBQeNb — Henrik Uldalen (@Henrikaau) July 13, 2021

Henrik Uldalen is so talented.

Link is hardcore

That ocarina gets him through some tough times.

The Sims is iconic

sims 1 will always be the superior game bc of Her pic.twitter.com/6uY8FL3wyN — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) July 15, 2021

She was the real hero.

Are you ready for the truth?

You weren't ready.

