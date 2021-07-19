New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tom Clancy's XDefiant is a competitive arena shooter with Tom Clancy all-stars

Ubisoft's newest game pits teams of six against each other in first-person combat with teams made from various Tom Clancy titles.

Chris Jarrard
3

Ubisoft took the opportunity to show off a new game in the Tom Clancy universe and it is something that most folks probably didn’t expect. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a competitive shooter that combines characters from a wide range of Tom Clancy games. These factions will battle it out in 6v6 arena matches and objective-based game modes.

XDefiant brings together multiple Clancy franchises to form a roster of customizable characters, known as Defiants, for players to choose from. At launch, XDefiant will feature four factions: the Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division). 

Defiants can be customized to match playstyles; when a round begins, players can choose a faction with unique traits, abilities, and ultra before arming their Defiant with primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout. Loadouts can be adjusted while respawning, so players can adapt to what their enemies are doing and try to gain an advantage.

Those looking to play the game as soon as possible can register now at the game's official website for a chance to play early. PC players in the US and Canada will have their first opportunity on August 5, 2021, while tests in other regions will roll out afterward. XDefiant is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Ubisoft Connect, Luna, and Stadia, with full cross-play available at launch.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

