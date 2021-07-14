New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 14, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Finding the break-in is the first major hurdle.

We now go live to the courthouse

The defendant refused to comment.

Did you hear about Nickelodeon All Star Brawl?

We've already got a sneak peek at the final boss.

Buckle up, we're going to Swensons

Good news for those in the area!

What's that, you want more Nickelodeon memes?

SpongeBob is too powerful.

A new challenger!

Snoop is living his best life

He's like us, finding new hobbies to do.

Give her another Oscar

This is incredible.

Twitter picks the cosplay

I think she did pretty well.

Beware of bear traps

Like playing Hunt: Showdown in your own home.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Rad loves sleeping with his face smooshed into things.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

