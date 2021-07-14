Evening Reading - July 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- King's Bounty 2 preview: Reviving a classic
- Boomerang X review: It's all coming back
- Shacknews Most Anticipated Games of the Second Half of 2021
- Dogecoin (DOGE) cofounder Jackson Palmer on why he will never return to cryptocurrency
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares close at all-time high of $149.15/share
- Reddit's GameStop (GME) Bastille Day prediction fails to deliver as shares fall today
- Project 1v1 development is still ongoing, says Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford
- Twitter to kill Fleets story feature less than a year after launch
- id Software's Super Mario Bros. 3 PC port found in donation to museum
- A Pirate's Life Tall Tale guide - Sea of Thieves
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Finding the break-in is the first major hurdle.
We now go live to the courthouse
July 13, 2021
The defendant refused to comment.
Did you hear about Nickelodeon All Star Brawl?
Smash Bros. has Master Hand, so you already know who's gonna show up at the end of Nickelodeon All Star Brawl pic.twitter.com/1hPLa7Sqsn— Dylan Asprey (@AspreyFM) July 13, 2021
We've already got a sneak peek at the final boss.
Buckle up, we're going to Swensons
Cincy... #Swencinnati is official! 👀 Let’s start celebrating! Details below. ⬇️🎉 pic.twitter.com/8TH7oD1Hhg— Swensons Drive-In (@SwensonsDriveIn) July 13, 2021
Good news for those in the area!
What's that, you want more Nickelodeon memes?
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (2021)#Spongebob #Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/JIKHQNDcnV— Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) July 13, 2021
SpongeBob is too powerful.
July 13, 2021
A new challenger!
Snoop is living his best life
July 14, 2021
He's like us, finding new hobbies to do.
Give her another Oscar
My god she's good. pic.twitter.com/fTs00FGf9v— Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) July 13, 2021
This is incredible.
Twitter picks the cosplay
im never letting twitter pick for me again smh pic.twitter.com/o3MP3GbwAg— mastiff (@m4stiff) July 14, 2021
I think she did pretty well.
Beware of bear traps
My cat is trying to kill me. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fiIIM5cV9Z— Dave (@SpotTheLoon2010) July 13, 2021
Like playing Hunt: Showdown in your own home.
Rad loves sleeping with his face smooshed into things.
Rad loves sleeping with his face smooshed into things.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
