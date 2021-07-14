Project 1v1 development is still ongoing, says Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford Randy Pitchford has confirmed Project 1v1 is still coming despite a lack of recent updates.

Gearbox is most known for its work on the Borderlands series, but that doesn’t mean the developer doesn’t want to spread its wings and explore other projects. That’s exactly what it was getting at when the company revealed Project 1v1, a competitive online game all about one-on-one battles. However, Gearbox has been pretty quiet about Project 1v1 as of late, leading many to speculate about the game’s fate. Luckily, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that development on Project 1v1 is still underway.

It was on July 14 that our own Shacknews CEO Asif Khan reached out to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford on Twitter to inquire about the current state of Project 1v1. In what will surely please fans of the upcoming game, Pitchford responded, stating that Gearbox is still working on the game. “Ongoing. The pandemic shook us up a bit, but we went through a chrysalis and I am excited for what will emerge.”

On going. The pandemic shook us up a bit, but we went through a chrysalis and I am excited for what will emerge. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 14, 2021

In the tweet, Randy Pitchford confirms that Project 1v1 is still in development, quelling any concerns that Gearbox had quietly canceled the game. He cites the pandemic as causing a hitch in the game’s development, an understandable obstacle that the entire industry has had to deal with over the last year. We first learned about the existence of Project 1v1 due to some anonymous sources in 2017, Gearbox later officially revealed the game. Demos of Project 1v1 have been playable at past events, but everything surrounding the game has been quite hush for a long time now.

Randy Pitchford’s confirmation that Project 1v1 is still in development is good news for any fans looking forward to getting their hands on the game. As for when we’ll get more details, only time will tell. For any future updates on Project 1v1, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.