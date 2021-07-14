Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares close at all-time high of $149.15/share Apple's (AAPL) Stock is higher than it's ever been as markets close today.

Markets closed at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on July 14, 2021. At the close, Apple Inc. was valued at $149.15 USD. This sets an all-time high for the company in its history of being publicly traded, a major milestone for one of the world’s largest companies. The graph below showcases the full history of Apple’s (AAPL) stock valuation, going all the way back to the early 1990s. After a pretty impressive recent streak, Apple has set a new record for itself.

Apple (AAPL) hit its all-time high stock valuation just under two weeks before the company is set to report its quarterly earnings this month on July 27. Most recently, Apple announced a slew of new services at WWDC 2021, including iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8.

