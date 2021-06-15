Evening Reading - June 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Shacknews Best of E3 2021 Awards
- E3 2021: All games, trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs
- Elden Ring - Everything you need to know
- Twelve Minutes hands-on preview: Time keeps turning
- E3 2021: Sands of Aura hands-on preview: Infinite Souls
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gets new reveal at Nintendo Direct E3 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Let's look at that Breath of the Wild 2 trailer again
Could this be the perfect game? We'll find out next year.
Halo Infinite's lighting
So, yeah, top shot is from the most recent build. All the things we've discussed, and @Dachsjaeger specifically highlighted in his video last year, has been improved. Halo is looking much better indeed. No more Play-Doh weapons. pic.twitter.com/3kEi0hyaN0— John Linneman (@dark1x) June 15, 2021
The contrast between last year and now is huge.
Another Batman theory
batman cant go down on a woman because bruce wayne is famously great at it and it would compromise his identity— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 14, 2021
It could be true.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man is a champion
Meanwhile Spider-Man is up for anything. pic.twitter.com/6VMYKMcBKR— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 14, 2021
What a real hero.
Sea of Thieves artwork is incredible
Ohhh exciting to see that two pieces of my work have been released!🥰Amazing work from everybody involved with this. https://t.co/1PWdhLui7C— Olphelia | Victoria Hall (@_olphelia) June 15, 2021
Look how closely the game matches the concept art!
Parts of the world are displeased with the mm/dd/yyyy setup
E3 is a great time to be reminded that America needs to stop with their fucken MONTH/DAY/YEAR bullshit.— Mark Serrels (@Serrels) June 15, 2021
The true king is YYYY/MM/DD.
Playing peek-a-boo with a child
when I'm playing with a baby pic.twitter.com/uivPXiH44t— brendan mcleod (@_sulcata) June 14, 2021
This meme is versatile.
Kirby is king
How it really ended…#SmashBrosUltimate #SmashUltimate #NintendoDirect @thekirbybot @thebloopeyboop pic.twitter.com/PnvHpwVixa— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 16, 2021
The pink little thing is the best.
We've got time before YouTube learns and rises up
If you aren’t watching E3 with YouTube auto captions on, you’re missing out pic.twitter.com/U2XBdNMErJ— John Ricciardi | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@johntv) June 15, 2021
The speech-to-text is hilarious.
