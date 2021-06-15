New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 15, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Let's look at that Breath of the Wild 2 trailer again

Could this be the perfect game? We'll find out next year.

Halo Infinite's lighting

The contrast between last year and now is huge.

Another Batman theory

It could be true.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man is a champion

What a real hero.

Sea of Thieves artwork is incredible

Look how closely the game matches the concept art!

Parts of the world are displeased with the mm/dd/yyyy setup

The true king is YYYY/MM/DD.

Playing peek-a-boo with a child

This meme is versatile.

Kirby is king

The pink little thing is the best.

We've got time before YouTube learns and rises up

The speech-to-text is hilarious.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. E3 is finally over. What are you excited about?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

