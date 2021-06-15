Evening Reading - June 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Let's look at that Breath of the Wild 2 trailer again

Could this be the perfect game? We'll find out next year.

Halo Infinite's lighting

So, yeah, top shot is from the most recent build. All the things we've discussed, and @Dachsjaeger specifically highlighted in his video last year, has been improved. Halo is looking much better indeed. No more Play-Doh weapons. pic.twitter.com/3kEi0hyaN0 — John Linneman (@dark1x) June 15, 2021

The contrast between last year and now is huge.

Another Batman theory

batman cant go down on a woman because bruce wayne is famously great at it and it would compromise his identity — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 14, 2021

It could be true.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man is a champion

Meanwhile Spider-Man is up for anything. pic.twitter.com/6VMYKMcBKR — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 14, 2021

What a real hero.

Sea of Thieves artwork is incredible

Ohhh exciting to see that two pieces of my work have been released!🥰Amazing work from everybody involved with this. https://t.co/1PWdhLui7C — Olphelia | Victoria Hall (@_olphelia) June 15, 2021

Look how closely the game matches the concept art!

Parts of the world are displeased with the mm/dd/yyyy setup

E3 is a great time to be reminded that America needs to stop with their fucken MONTH/DAY/YEAR bullshit. — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) June 15, 2021

The true king is YYYY/MM/DD.

Playing peek-a-boo with a child

when I'm playing with a baby pic.twitter.com/uivPXiH44t — brendan mcleod (@_sulcata) June 14, 2021

This meme is versatile.

Kirby is king

The pink little thing is the best.

We've got time before YouTube learns and rises up

If you aren’t watching E3 with YouTube auto captions on, you’re missing out pic.twitter.com/U2XBdNMErJ — John Ricciardi | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@johntv) June 15, 2021

The speech-to-text is hilarious.

