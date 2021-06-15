Mr. Sakurai Presents detailing Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming end of June Kazuya is bringing the Mishima martial arts style and Devil Gene to Smash Bros. Ultimate. Later this June, Masahiro Sakurai will show us what he can do.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct presentation was full of interesting reveals during this week. We got all sorts of new game reveals and announcements out of the show, and major among them was the announcement of a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. It’s Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, and not only did we get a glimpse of him in action, but Nintendo promised a follow-up presentation - a new Mr. Sakurai Presents - to show off Kazuya and give an in-depth look at what he’ll be able to do in Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya presentation shortly after it revealed the character as part of the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC on June 15, 2021. Coming on June 28, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel, the Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya presentation will feature about 40 minutes of details regarding Kazuya and what he’ll be able to do in Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Tune-in on 6/28 at 7am PT for a deeper look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Kazuya Mishima, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter’s release date! pic.twitter.com/nLGBE95UrI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Kazuya marks one of the final character reveals for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With his reveal, there is but a single Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC spot left. Earlier reveals for this bundle of fighters in Smash Bros. Ultimate featured Min Min from ARMA, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, and Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Each of these characters features remarkably different styles too. As a fighter already, Kazuya has plenty of precedent for what his moveset might look like and how he plays.

We’ll find out for sure soon enough. Stay tuned at the end of this month as the Mr. Sakurai Presents Kazuya presentation goes live and we get to see the nuts and bolts of this Tekken classic character.