Sephiroth is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2's next DLC character Announced at The Game Awards, Sephiroth is the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its next Fighters Pass 2 DLC.

As far as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 2020 content goes, Fighters Pass Vol. 2 is continuing to deliver a collection of interesting characters. We already got Min Min from ARMS and Steve and Alex from Minecraft, but now it’s time for the next character to take the stage. Nintendo teased its latest addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster on the morning before The Game Awards 2020, and during the show, we finally got to see Fighters Pass 2’s latest addition. Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its latest playable character, and they’re coming December 2020.

Sephiroth was announced as the latest character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass 2 DLC during The Game Awards 2020. Teased earlier in the day, we knew the next character was coming, and as usual, many speculated as to who it could be, but it was Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy franchise that came out as the latest addition with another great Smash trailer to match.

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Sephiroth marks the third character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC lineup. Min Min from ARMS was the first reveal of the new pass, with Minecraft characters following up as the second addition. There are still three more slots of upcoming DLC characters left to come before Fighters Pass 2 DLC is finalized. At this time, Director Masahiro Sakurai claims that there probably won’t be any further DLC after Fighters Pass 2 is done.

None the less, we can look forward to Sephiroth launching as a playable character alongside a new stage and music pack on December 2020. Stay tuned for further updates on Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Game Awards 2020 here at Shacknews.