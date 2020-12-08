Watch The Game Awards 2020 livestream here Everything you need to watch The Game Awards 2020 livestream here.

With all the bad stuff happening in 2020, Geoff Keighley won’t be hosting his usual big to-do for The Game Awards this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the action. Instead of putting on a big live-show with tons of people in the audience, Geoff and his crew have put together a complete livestream event. If you’re looking to tune in, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Game Awards 2020 livestream.

How to watch The Game Awards 2020 livestream

The Game Awards 2020 will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, and will run from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. (or 4 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT). The livestream itself will be available on over 45 different live platforms, including Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and more. You can see a full list of the watchable platforms over on the Game Awards website.

You can also tune in using the direct embed that we’ve included above. We’ll be watching along to see who brings home the trophies, and if you haven’t already, you can check out the full list of The Game Awards 2020 nominees in our original post detailing them.

The Game Awards will take place over a couple of hours, so make sure you set aside plenty of time to check out the full list of winners in realtime. We’re excited to see how our favorite games of the year do, and you’ll no doubt want to see how your favorite does, too.

If you want, you can also follow Shacknews’ The Game Awards 2020 topic, where we’ll be breaking down all of the winners and other big announcements coming out of the awards show as it happens live on Twitch and other streaming platforms.