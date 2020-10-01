Minecraft's Steve is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter Nintendo has announced that Steve will be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 roster.

Nintendo kicked off October with some huge Smash news. In a brief presentation streamed to their YouTube channel, the publisher announced that Steve would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the next playable character. Blank is the second character to join Smash as a part of the Fighters Pass 2. This marks Minecraft’s first appearance in the Super Smash Bros. Franchise.

In the trailer, we see a standard Smash battle taking place on Final Destination. After getting knocked off the screen, Mario finds himself in a mysterious dark cave. We then hear those iconic spider and zombie noises that Minecraft players have come to love (hate). Steve himself mines his way into the cave, bringing him face to face with Nintendo’s golden boy.

Steve’s moveset brings several mechanics and features from Minecraft into the world of Smash. We see the character swinging a stone sword, placing lava, and slamming an enemy with a pickaxe. Steve uses his fishing rod to grapple Diddy Kong from a distance, only to send him flying off the stage with a piston. We even see the character place wooden planks and cobblestone on the stage to box in characters.

Steve won’t be joining the frey alone, as Alex, Zombie, and Enderman will be coming along for the fun. It looks like Alex, as well as some of the other default skins from Minecraft will be alternative skins for Steve. It’s not entirely clear how the Zombie and Enderman will fit into the game. Steve comes with a new stage, set in the blocky world of Minecraft, as well as 7 new music tracks.

We didn’t get too many details about Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that’s set to come in just a couple of days. Nintendo has announced that Sakurai will hold a presentation on October 3 where he’ll dive deeper into the new DLC character. For the latest news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, stay with us here on Shacknews.