Evening Reading - May 25, 2021

- Torchlight 3 interview: A look at Echtra's final update
- Knockout City review: Dodgeball dynasty
- Biomutant review: Wung-Fu warriors
- King of Seas review: Yo ho-hum
- How to play crossplay - Destiny 2
- Expunge mission guide - Destiny 2
- GameStop (GME) shares jump 20% on monthly chart buy signal
- GameStop (GME) NFT website revealed, powered by Ethereum
- Antitrust lawsuit alleges Amazon engaged in third-party seller price fixing
- Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil chapter will feature A.I. enemies for the first time
- Leon, Jill, Nemesis, and RPD map coming in Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter
Dinosaur find in outback Queensland, Australia
Apparently, the bones appear to be from a long-neck sauropoda.
Dark Souls NPCs be like...
May 24, 2021
Every time. Always a laugh on their lips. Gotta keep those spirits high!
Join Covenant? YES. YES. YES.
May 25, 2021
How good was Dark Souls' Covenant system? I loved the mystery of it.
This joke is just too good
Me: I'm just worried because mom makes me special dessert when she has bad news and dad always tries to make everything a pun— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 25, 2021
Dad: we'll talk about that after you finish your Banana Split buddy
Far out. It gets me everytime.
Comprehension skills are important
plumber: i'm going to have to replace your toilet— the hype (@TheHyyyype) May 25, 2021
me: ok *i begin pissing on him*
Did you ever have those Reading and Comprehension workbooks in school?
What a lovely window
Shout out to architects pic.twitter.com/W9NxdkrWqe— Gammatrap (@TheGammatrap) May 25, 2021
This design would be great if it wasn't directly above the entrance.
Pick your level of roast
BARISTA: what can I get you— Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) March 1, 2018
ME: medium roast please
B: ok, your gray roots are getting obvious and you have the silhouette of a potato
M: *under breath* damn
Make sure you're ready for that bitter sensation in the back of your mouth.
Where we going?
May 25, 2021
To the moon, buddy. To the moon.
