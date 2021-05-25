Evening Reading - May 25, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Dinosaur find in outback Queensland, Australia

Apparently, the bones appear to be from a long-neck sauropoda.

Dark Souls NPCs be like...

Every time. Always a laugh on their lips. Gotta keep those spirits high!

Join Covenant? YES. YES. YES.

How good was Dark Souls' Covenant system? I loved the mystery of it.

This joke is just too good

Me: I'm just worried because mom makes me special dessert when she has bad news and dad always tries to make everything a pun



Dad: we'll talk about that after you finish your Banana Split buddy — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 25, 2021

Far out. It gets me everytime.

Comprehension skills are important

plumber: i'm going to have to replace your toilet



me: ok *i begin pissing on him* — the hype (@TheHyyyype) May 25, 2021

Did you ever have those Reading and Comprehension workbooks in school?

What a lovely window

Shout out to architects pic.twitter.com/W9NxdkrWqe — Gammatrap (@TheGammatrap) May 25, 2021

This design would be great if it wasn't directly above the entrance.

Pick your level of roast

BARISTA: what can I get you



ME: medium roast please



B: ok, your gray roots are getting obvious and you have the silhouette of a potato



M: *under breath* damn — Shenanigans (@Shenanigans_luv) March 1, 2018

Make sure you're ready for that bitter sensation in the back of your mouth.

Where we going?

To the moon, buddy. To the moon.

