Evening Reading - May 25, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dinosaur find in outback Queensland, Australia

Apparently, the bones appear to be from a long-neck sauropoda.

Dark Souls NPCs be like...

Every time. Always a laugh on their lips. Gotta keep those spirits high!

Join Covenant? YES. YES. YES.

How good was Dark Souls' Covenant system? I loved the mystery of it.

This joke is just too good

Far out. It gets me everytime.

Comprehension skills are important

Did you ever have those Reading and Comprehension workbooks in school?

What a lovely window

This design would be great if it wasn't directly above the entrance.

Pick your level of roast

Make sure you're ready for that bitter sensation in the back of your mouth.

Where we going?

To the moon, buddy. To the moon.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Caught him mid-stretch and yawn. Y'argh!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola