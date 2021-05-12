How to play crossplay - Destiny 2 Start playing Destiny 2 crossplay with your friends across different platforms.

Destiny 2 has received crossplay, at least, some players have been able to get in ahead of the official release. While Bungie is aware that this feature is live, and has plans to disable it in the next update, players are more than welcome to take crossplay in Destiny 2 for a spin with their friends on other platforms.

How to play Destiny 2 crossplay with friends

There are a lot of reports popping up of players being able to play crossplay in Destiny 2, despite the fact the feature hasn’t been made fully available yet. Bungie’s Lead Community Manager Cozmo made a note of it on Twitter, stating, “We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.” Following this, a handy guide on Reddit has popped up laying out how to play crossplay.

Open the Destiny 2 Title Screen on the platform you don't want to play on.

How to play Destiny 2 crossplay:

Start Destiny 2 on PC using the account that will play on console Do not select a character Start Destiny 2 on console with the same account and select a character

This also works the other way. If you sign in on console, then shift to PC, players on the console will be able to join you even though you’re playing on Steam. The Reddit thread confirms that it is functioning for PlayStation 5 using both PC-to-PS5 and PS5-to-PC.

Other commenters in the thread have noted that some issues arise if you leave the game on the character selection screen. If you find that you get errors, try leaving it on the title screen.

One of the drawbacks of all of this is that it requires one player to have at least two platforms and two copies of the game. There’s also no guarantee that the session will be stable. However, Bungie has given players its blessing, so if you can pull it off, enjoy your cross-platform playtime while you can.

Destiny 2’s crossplay functionality allows players on multiple platforms to play with one another. While the feature hasn’t been officially released yet, some players are able to get it to work using some multiple-platform tinkering. Be sure to check back with us once crossplay in Destiny 2 is officially released for a thorough guide on how to set it all up. For now, see if you can get it to work! Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more tips.