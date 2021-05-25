New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) NFT website revealed, powered by Ethereum

Power to the collectors! GameStop is bringing NFT to gamers! Get excited, Shacknews!
Captain Business
8

If there are two things that we know Shackers love, it is cryptocurrencies and meme stocks. But one thing that you folks love even more than those things is NFT. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage these days, and ichiban meme stock extraordinaire GameStop is bringing gamers to the scene with their new website.

Here's a brief statement taken directly from GameStop's new NFT website:

We are building a team We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders. If you want to join our team, send your profile or something you've built to: nfteam@gamestop.com

GameStop (GME) shares were already up a bunch today, so perhaps someone knew something about this website ahead of its discovery. While there are technical reasons for today's price breakout, this evening's NFT news certainly throws gasoline on the fire.

Earlier today, GameStop's incoming Chairman Ryan Cohen tweeted out a suggestive gif that had some traders scrambling. The new NFT website over at GameStop includes the message "Power to the Players. Power to the creators. Power to the collectors." Underneath the image is a link to an Ethereum-based contract address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x13374200c29C757FDCc72F15Da98fb94f286d71e.

It remains to be seen exactly what GameStop is getting into, as the company has not issued a press release regarding this new subdomain on their website, but traders and Twitter users are ahead of the game as usual. Speaking of games, there has already been a bananya cat NFT game posted to this website. For reasons...

This comes on the back of a lot of totally normal NFT news this week with CNBC auctioning off Mark Haines stock market bottom call and the Charlie Bit My Finger video being sold as an NFT by its YouTube creator. These are bizarre times for financial assets, and it is entirely possible that NFTs are vaporware that will resemble Pets.com stock in 10 years, but for now, we have to sit back and enjoy the insanity.

What do you think of NFTs? Hate them? Love them? What do you think of GameStop's stock? Ridiculously overvalued? Greatest stock of all-time? Let us know your thoughts in the Shacknews Chatty comments section below! We really want to know what you think.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Stonk Market Expert

Greatest Editor Ever.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 25, 2021 5:05 PM

    Captain Business posted a new article, GameStop (GME) NFT website revealed, powered by Ethereum

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 25, 2021 5:09 PM

      Fuck GME for jumping on this stupid energy wasting bullshit bandwagon.

      NFT and crypto need to die. Fast.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 25, 2021 5:14 PM

        Less hyperbolically - The NFT craze needs to die and they need to sink into their actual useful form of representing "ownership" of a digital item (They should never represent a physical item, that's just stupid. The physical item should represent the physical item.)

        Crypto, on the other hand, can burn in hell. It serves zero useful purpose over the existing infrastructure we have for legal money exchange.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 25, 2021 6:47 PM

          If you really believe your last comment, you should read up on ethereum.

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 25, 2021 6:50 PM

            You'll have to be a little more specific than "read up"

            • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 25, 2021 7:00 PM

              https://ethereum.org/en/whitepaper/

              It’s not about cryptocurrency, it’s about blockchain. The technology is inherently more interesting and potentially far more useful that your typical fiat money. The environmental impact of mining sucks, but that doesn’t negate the potential usefulness and untold innovation the technology can bring.

              • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 25, 2021 7:01 PM

                It's not really revolutionary, though. It's just a ledger. Blockchain could be interesting for some things but it's already pretty much a solved problem for money.

                • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 25, 2021 7:03 PM

                  “It’s just a _____” is a bit of a fallacy, IMHO.

      • sikander mercury mega
        reply
        May 25, 2021 5:49 PM

        I read something about ETH moving to Proof of stake to save the planet

    • sikander mercury mega
      reply
      May 25, 2021 5:49 PM

      does this mean I should BUY GME ???

    • prokat legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 25, 2021 6:05 PM

      but 4/1 was more than a month ago.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 25, 2021 6:14 PM

      finally a way to buy trustworthy, uncopyable digital assets in videogames

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 25, 2021 7:06 PM

      the dumbest timeline advances

