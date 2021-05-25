GameStop (GME) NFT website revealed, powered by Ethereum Power to the collectors! GameStop is bringing NFT to gamers! Get excited, Shacknews!

If there are two things that we know Shackers love, it is cryptocurrencies and meme stocks. But one thing that you folks love even more than those things is NFT. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage these days, and ichiban meme stock extraordinaire GameStop is bringing gamers to the scene with their new website.

Here's a brief statement taken directly from GameStop's new NFT website:

We are building a team We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders. If you want to join our team, send your profile or something you've built to: nfteam@gamestop.com

GameStop (GME) shares were already up a bunch today, so perhaps someone knew something about this website ahead of its discovery. While there are technical reasons for today's price breakout, this evening's NFT news certainly throws gasoline on the fire.

Don’t try this at home pic.twitter.com/198rbMA4CG — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) May 25, 2021

Earlier today, GameStop's incoming Chairman Ryan Cohen tweeted out a suggestive gif that had some traders scrambling. The new NFT website over at GameStop includes the message "Power to the Players. Power to the creators. Power to the collectors." Underneath the image is a link to an Ethereum-based contract address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x13374200c29C757FDCc72F15Da98fb94f286d71e.

It remains to be seen exactly what GameStop is getting into, as the company has not issued a press release regarding this new subdomain on their website, but traders and Twitter users are ahead of the game as usual. Speaking of games, there has already been a bananya cat NFT game posted to this website. For reasons...

This comes on the back of a lot of totally normal NFT news this week with CNBC auctioning off Mark Haines stock market bottom call and the Charlie Bit My Finger video being sold as an NFT by its YouTube creator. These are bizarre times for financial assets, and it is entirely possible that NFTs are vaporware that will resemble Pets.com stock in 10 years, but for now, we have to sit back and enjoy the insanity.

What do you think of NFTs? Hate them? Love them? What do you think of GameStop's stock? Ridiculously overvalued? Greatest stock of all-time? Let us know your thoughts in the Shacknews Chatty comments section below! We really want to know what you think.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.