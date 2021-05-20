Charlie Bit My Finger video to be sold as an NFT, deleted from YouTube You could soon be the proud owner of an NFT that points at a viral video from 2007.

The Davis-Carr family is cashing in on the NFT movement that has taken the internet by storm. The household is responsible for the viral video from the mid-2000s of Charlie biting Harry’s finger. With close to a billion views, the YouTube video will be taken down, and instead sold at auction.

News of the auction was announced via the Charlie Bit Me website. The site offers a brief overview of what the winner will receive. The winning bid will have the video in its new form as a 1/1 NFT and will also get to create “their own parody of the video featuring original stars, Harry and Charlie.”

The original YouTube video has since had its title and description updated. The new title indicates that the video will be removed from YouTube on May 23rd, with the description stating, “I have moved to engaging with Fans through NFT. We helped YouTube grow and embraced it early. We are now moving onto the next exciting thing.”

Because the video will be removed from the family’s YouTube channel, and because I don’t want a dead link in my article, you can watch someone else’s upload of the Charlie Bit My Finger below. As we know, nothing is truly ever deleted from the internet.

Don’t know what an NFT is or why digital collectibles are the new hip thing? Let Chris Jarrad explain to you what’s up with NFTs. Recently, artists have managed to make a whole lot of money selling digital artworks online. Even things that aren’t art, like the first tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, can sell for close to $3 million USD.

If all that sounds like something you want to be a part of, you too could own a non-fungible token that says you own the Charlie Bit My Finger video by winning the auction when it kicks off on May 21, 2021. For more on the latest cultural phenomena, you’re already in the right place.