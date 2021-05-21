New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - May 21, 2021

It's a time for returns and speculations, so you might want to put down tarp for this weekend's episode of the Shacknews Dump because it's gonna get wild.
TJ Denzer
1

The weekend has arrived, the news has been packed into the port hole waiting for an escape, and we’re about to let it free before splits the very fabric of time itself at the seams. See what we did there?

On this May 21 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve excited to see that TimeSplitters is officially slated for a return with Deep Silver publishing and a reformed Free Radical Design as the devs. Also, people have been speculating quite wildly about what’s going on with Starfield. Will it show up at E3? Will it be Xbox exclusive? We’ll find out soon enough. In other news, did you Grand Theft Auto 5 is really popular? Sure, but how popular?

We’ll discuss these topics and more as the Shacknews Dump goes live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also tune in just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on the slate for today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to take a moment to thank everyone who tunes in to ShackStream projects like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and engagement continues to make these shows well worth doing. If you’d like to support what we do and help keep the lights on, we encourage you to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming. If you happen to want to throw a free subscription our way, we’d happily accept it.

We didn’t bring our hot tubs, pools, or beaches for today’s show, but today’s Shacknews Dump still promises to be sexy (in a Twitch ToS acceptable manner). So tune in and bunk down as the Shacknews Dump gets ready to go live.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

