A new TimeSplitters is in development with Deep Silver confirmed as publisher

TimeSplitters fans rejoice, because a new entry in the series is in the works.
Sam Chandler
1

Back in 2018, TimeSplitters was acquired by THQ Nordic. It was then we also learned that an upcoming game was being published by Deep Silver. Jump to three years later and we finally have confirmation that a new TimeSplitters will start development rather soon, with Deep Silver still publishing it.

timesplitters deep silver
Smile! A new TimeSplitters game is finally happening.

This new information came to light late Wednesday evening on May 19, 2021. A press release revealed that TimeSplitters, the cult classic FPS game, would enter development through a new studio that includes members from the original Free Radical Design team. Included in this new studio is the founder Steve Ellis and David Doak, who have “reunited to reform Free Radical Design” according to the release.

“To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible. While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future,” said Studio Development Director Steve Ellis.

Development of TimeSplitter hasn’t started yet, with the team currently working on building the studio, which will operate out of the Nottingham area. Fans will no doubt be pleased that the original studio has been reborn to bring back the franchise.

While the team has no further information to share at this time, there will likely be more to share over the coming months, and years, as it digs into bringing this beloved series back. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on TimeSplitters, including updates on its development.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

