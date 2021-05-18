GTA V has sold over 145 million units since launch According to Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online continue to be the mostly highly successful products at the company.

It should come as very little surprise that Grand Theft Auto 5 has continued to be one of the most successful products of both Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive. Even past the success of the original single-player experience, its online component - GTA Online - continues to be an evolving experience full of ongoing content releases and updates to keep the game ever-popular among its players. How popular? Take-Two recently revealed that Grand Theft Auto has passed 145 million units in sales.

The impressive stat regarding Grand Theft Auto 5’s overall sales was revealed by Take-Two Interactive in its Q4 and 2021 Fiscal Year-end financial report, posted on the Take-Two investor relations website on May 18, 2021. While the company forecasted a revenue and earnings decline in its 2022 fiscal year, Grand Theft Auto 5 has continued to be a winning topic in the overall financial success and sales of the company. What’s more, it continues to have momentum continuing throughout the rest of this year.

Content like the Cayo Perico Heist that recently came to GTA Online has continued to keep the game fun and enjoyable among players, as well as player roleplay in the game.

The fact that Grand Theft Auto 5 has passed over 145 million units in sales is impressive enough, but Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar also continue to have lofty plans for GTA throughout 2021. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online’s next-gen upgraded versions were recently officially dated for release in November 2021. Ahead of that launch, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption are slated to receive some heavy additional content releases and quality-of-life updates over the course of the summer to continue to make both games relevant and enjoyable to players.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 still nowhere in sight and ongoing updates continuing to make GTA Online well worth its playerbase’s time, we’re probably going to see that 145 million unit number increase all the more. As we await further information on the upcoming updates and the next-gen versions in November, stay tuned for further details as they become available.