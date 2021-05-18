GTA 5 PS5 & Xbox Series X upgrades get November release date Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online's next-gen upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S finally have a launch date in November 2021.

One of the more high-profile announcements as next-gen systems were getting ready to roll out last year was that Grand Theft Auto 5 was once again going to be upgraded for optimization on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar has been quiet on that front since those initial announcements, but it would appear that it’s finally coming later this year. The GTA 5 and GTA Online next-gen upgrades have been given launch dates on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November 2021.

Rockstar dropped new details about the launch of next-gen upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in a Rockstar Newswire blog post on May 18, 2021. According to the post, players can expect to see Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online get next-gen upgrades on November 11, 2021. Rockstar has also promised that various updates over the summer will supply benefits for players to take advantage of on the expanded and upgraded versions of the game when they drop, though details on the upgrade or these benefits were vague at this time. However, GTA Online will also feature a standalone version that will be free on PS5 for three months after its launch.

Nonetheless, it’s something to look forward to for GTA 5 and GTA Online fans. Rockstar first teased next-gen upgrades to the games during the PlayStation 5 “Future of Gaming” livestream in 2020, where we were promised the upgrade was coming sometime in 2021. It’s quite late in the year, but likely better late than never for fans who want to see what optimizations of the game on the next-gen systems will look like.

We’re still waiting on details for what kind of upgrades Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online will feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but there will likely be plenty more information leading up to the launch. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we await updates on the specifics of the new next-gen upgrades and what you can expect when GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this year.