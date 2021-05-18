Devolver Digital reportedly planning to go public via IPO later this year The Austin, Texas-based publisher reportedly has plans to get listed on The London Stock Exchange.

Devolver Digital has enjoyed a meteoric rise as a video game publisher since it was founded a little over a decade ago in Austin, Texas. After selling millions of games and overseeing some of the biggest launches in recent years, the company has reportedly set its sights on becoming publicly traded and has aspirations of getting listed on the London Stock Exchange via IPO sometime later this year.

The scoop on Devolver came by way of The Telegraph, who reported over the weekend that the games publisher has been in contact with Zeus Capital about preparing for an initial public offering, or IPO. According to Game World Observer, Devolver could have a valuation in the neighborhood of $1.4 billion USD and plans to complete the IPO process by year’s end.

The publisher got its start back in 2009 when it assumed publishing duties on a number of Serious Sam titles for developer Croteam. Devolver would ultimately acquire Croteam in October of 2020 following the launch of Serious Sam 4. 2020 also saw another huge release for Devolver when they published Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for developer Mediatonic. The game went on to sell millions of copies and ended up as one of the most successful games of the year.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games in March of this year, but Devolver still has several big projects arriving in 2021, including Shadow Warrior 3 and Eitr. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more information on Devolver-published games and the company’s potential public stock offerings.