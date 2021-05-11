QuakeCon 2021 returns in August as a digital-only event After successfully running QuakeCon at Home in 2020 in lieu of a physical event, QuakeCon 2021 will once again be a digital experience.

Back in 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing, QuakeCon was among the many illustrious and longstanding events that fell victim to canceling throughout the year. It was a bummer to be sure, not being able to have the fantastic experience that always comes with one of the world’s biggest LAN parties at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Dallas, but the organizers were also able to shift the festivities over to an online experience on the fly, making lemonade out of lemons with QuakeCon at Home. A year later, things are still a bit too dicey for physical events this summer, so QuakeCon 2021 is going digital yet again.

The all-digital QuakeCon 2021 was announced by the organizers via the event’s website on May 11, 2021.

“We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family,” the announcement read. “But for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21.”

In addition to the announcement of the official dates, the QuakeCon organizers suggested that new details would be coming in June, including stream lineups, charity opportunities, giveaways, presentations, and scheduling.

Despite the physical event being canceled for QuakeCon 2020, its replacement QuakeCon at Home event was full of its own solid festivities. We saw Arkane Studios celebrate its 20th anniversary, the announcement of the Doom Eternal Ancient Gods DLC, and an incredible Quake World Championship tournament won by Shane "Rapha" Hendrixson in an emotional and legendary victory. Shacknews, of course, had its own festivities with the return of the Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 and amazing performances all day long by the Shacknews community faithful, resulting in a huge win by discoRyne.

As we await further details for QuakeCon 2021’s all-digital event, you can bet that Shacknews has its own plans in the works. Stay tuned for more info as we get closer to the event.