Watch The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 here

It's about to go down. The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 is happening right now live on Shacknews Twitch. Please take a look.

If you have entered the tournament, be sure to join our Shacknews Chatty community Discord to communiocate with our TO Nevin. The bracket and matchups will be over at Toornament.

The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 Rules and Prize Pool

Only people with a Shacknews.com account at the time this article went live will be able to participate in this tournament. This is an online tournament for Shackers and it features the largest prize pool in the history of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020. The top 3 players at the end of this Quake Live free-for-all deathmatch tournament will walk away with a piece of the $10,000 prize pool.

First Place - $6,000

Second Place - $3,000

Third Place - $1,000

Who will be The Great Quakeholio Champion? Tune in today to find out. The fun kicks off at 4 PM ET.