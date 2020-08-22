New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 here
Asif Khan
1

It's about to go down. The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 is happening right now live on Shacknews Twitch. Please take a look.

If you have entered the tournament, be sure to join our Shacknews Chatty community Discord to communiocate with our TO Nevin. The bracket and matchups will be over at Toornament.

The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 Rules and Prize Pool

Only people with a Shacknews.com account at the time this article went live will be able to participate in this tournament. This is an online tournament for Shackers and it features the largest prize pool in the history of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020. The top 3 players at the end of this Quake Live free-for-all deathmatch tournament will walk away with a piece of the $10,000 prize pool.

  • First Place - $6,000
  • Second Place - $3,000
  • Third Place - $1,000

Who will be The Great Quakeholio Champion? Tune in today to find out. The fun kicks off at 4 PM ET.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola