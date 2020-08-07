Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle brings the studios' best games together on the cheap Arkane Studios has had a storied career of great games, and in a recently released 20th Anniversary Bundle, you can get a lot of the developer's best in low-cost collections.

In its many years of development, Arkane Studios has created a signature style like no other. It’s games are easily marked by an amazing mix of puzzle-solving, action, and opportunity in every corner of the worlds it invites players to explore. Arkane has been on a celebration kick this year in honor of its 20th anniversary, and in honor of QuakeCon at Home, it’s giving back to fans in a big way. There’s an Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle full of the studios’ best out now at an extremely low price.

Arkane Studios announced its 20th Anniversary Bundle during QuakeCon 2020’s at Home digital event on August 7, 2020. The bundle is available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, though it’s slightly different on PC than console. The PC bundle features Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Prey, Arx Fatalis, and Might & Magic: Dark Messiah. PS4 and Xbox One have never seen releases of Arx Fatalis or Dark Messiah, but the PS4 bundle and Xbox One bundle still contain everything else listed above. What’s more, the Xbox and PC bundles are on sale at 70% off of the full price of the games in the collection.

Arkane's 20th Anniversary Bundle features the entire Dishonored Series, which is a menagerie of choose-your-own-way gameplay throughout sprawling and interesting regions.

For what is essentially $30 to $35 before tax, the entire Dishonored series is well worth it, and Prey is a cherry on top. It’s also cool to be able to jump into the deeper cuts of the Arkane catalogue on PC with Might & Magic: Dark Messiah and Arx Fatalis, especially if you didn’t get Arx Fatalis for free during another of Arkane’s anniversary celebration deals. Each of these games represents the evolution of Arkane’s style into what is a distinct combination of action and puzzle-solving. And it’s a good trip down memory lane leading up to Arkane’s first PS5 game, Deathloop.

If you’ve missed out on any of these games or want to fill out your libraries on a certain platform, be sure to check out the Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundles while they’re on sale. At such a steep discount, it’s treasure trove of action RPG goodness.