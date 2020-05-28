Arkane Studios is giving away Arx Fatalis for free for the studios' 20th anniversary Bethesda and Arkane Studios are celebrating the latter's 20th anniversary by giving away Arkane's first game and an art book for a limited time.

Arkane Studios has had a long and incredible run over the last two decades. They’ve taken players into the shadows of tyrannical dystopia in Dishonored and into the terrifying unknowns of life in space in their remake of Prey. They’re hard at work on their latest project Deathloop even now, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have time to party. Arkane Studios is celebrating its 20th Anniversary and in celebration, Arkane and Bethesda are giving away free digital copies of an Arkane Studios art book and the studio’s first game - Arx Fatalis - for a limited time.

Bethesda and Arkane Studios announced the anniversary giveaway on Bethesda’s Twitter on May 28, 2020. From May 28 until May 31, 2020, players can claim a free digital copy of The Art of Arkane art book, as well as a digital copy of Arkane’s very first released game, Arx Fatalis. All you have to do to claim either is log in to or sign up for an account on the Bethesda website, and then sign up on the Arkane Studios 20th Anniversary page to be an Arkane Outsider, which is essentially Arkane Studios’ mailing list.

From Arx Fatalis to Deathloop, it has been an interesting 20 years of adventure and intrigue with Arkane Studios.

From there, you will be able to access your Transaction History to claim your copy of the art book and the copy of Arx Fatalis will be available in your account for download via the Bethesda game launcher.

It’s a little wild to think it’s already been 20 years since Arkane Studios first opened its doors. The group has been hard at work on their next project, the time-twisting assassin action game Deathloop that was announced back at E3 2019. We still don’t have a release date for that one quite yet, but Arkane and Bethesda are still pushing forward towards putting players in the roles of two assassins aiming to kill each other over a repeating time cycle on a futuristic island.

If you want to go back and see where it all began for Arkane Studios when they kicked things off 20 years ago, be sure to claim your copy of Arx Fatalis before the end of the offer on May 31, 2020.