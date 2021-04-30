Shacknews Dump - April 30, 2021 We're on the cusp of May with our latest Shacknews Dump. With that in mind, 'May' we entice you to enjoy discussions of the hottest gaming news?

It’s another fine weekend, the end of the month, and days before a stellar new month of gaming, but before we move onto the merry month of May, we’ve got plenty of hot gaming topics to discuss. Join us and stay awhile, won’t you?

On this April 30 episode of the Shacknews Dump, we take another dive into Resident Evil content ahead of Village’s release. The next demo is going to be extended quite thoroughly, but it looks like RE:Verse is being delayed for some extra polish. We also talk about the PlayStation State of Play featuring the astounding-looking gameplay of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Also, Bobby Kotick took a pay cut with the stipulation that he could somehow be paid more money because why try to pretend you’re not the worst?

Tune into the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

