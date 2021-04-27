Super Mario Party Version 1.1.0 update randomly expands online play in the game Super Mario Party gets new online multiplayer support in a surprise update.

Super Mario Party has been out on the Switch since 2018, bringing the staple franchise to Nintendo’s hybrid console. While it was great for local play with others, it’s fair to say that Super Mario Part’s online features left quite a bit to be desired. However, that’s finally changing, as Nintendo has issued a big update to the game nearly three years after its release. The free update adds online functionality to Board Game Mode, allowing users to party up with friends both near and far.

Nintendo revealed the surprise update to Super Mario Party in a trailer shared on the company’s Twitter account. We see players making their way through Board Game mode via online play, which was formerly limited to local play only. We also see online functionality being used for Partner Play. If players want to keep it simple, they can load up one of the game’s 70 minigames and play them online with friends as well.

Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now!



Additional details:https://t.co/MdWIZ47w4i pic.twitter.com/U285o371hZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021

Nintendo detailed how players can download and install the free update in a post to its support website. Players will simply need to connect to the internet, which will prompt the update to begin downloading. Save data will still be available after the update. Players will need to be using the same version of the game in order to play with each other. Version 1.1.0 is the first update to Super Mario Party since March 2019.

With how the pandemic has forced us to rely on games and other digital entertainment for social interaction, this update will likely be a big shot of life for Super Mario Party. It will be interesting to see if this move has any implications for the future of Super Mario Party, or any other early-era Switch games that could use similar treatment. For future news and updates on Nintendo, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.