The Last of Us Part 2 writers have an outline for Part 3, but no plans to make game for now Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross have a rough story for a potential The Last of Us Part 3, though the team is unsure if it will be made.

After a 7-year wait, one of the most beloved games of the modern era got a follow up when The Last of Us Part 2 launched in 2020. Both a critical and financial success for developer Naughty Dog, many have wondered if we’ve seen the final chapter in the story of The Last of Us. That question remains unanswered, but the writers behind the game have revealed that they do have a story outline for a potential The Last of Us Part 3.

The Last of Us Part 2 writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross were on the podcast Script Apart, where they spoke about their experience penning the story for The Last of Us Part 2, as spotted by IGN. During the interview, the duo spoke about where The Last of Us series could possibly go from here.

"[Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story that we're not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see...” Of course, Druckmann went very light on the details, as not to give away any idea Naughty Dog may pursue down the line.

Though the two don’t reveal much, it’s the first we’ve really heard the development team openly address a potential The Last of Us Part 3. With as popular as the franchise has become, one would imagine that Sony would love to have another mainline entry in The Last of Us series, especially if reports about the publisher’s “blockbusters only” attitude are correct. However, there is still a lot of resources and work required to pump out a game on the scope of The Last of Us Part 2, so the team isn’t sure if the game will be made anytime soon.

We may not get official word on The Last of Us Part 3 in the near future, but you can expect to read any updates on the franchise right here on Shacknews.