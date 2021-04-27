Resident Evil Village's final demo before launch will be extended by a week Capcom has heard the feedback on its previous limited-time Resident Evil Village demos and will extend the availability of the next one to eight days.

Resident Evil Village’s demos have been neat ways to get out what the game offers… if you could make the time to get in there. We’ll admit, even some of us missed out on the Village demo a couple weeks back because of the very limited periods in which these demos were available. We’re not alone, as many players shared the experience and frustration of not being able to get in on the Village demo, Castle demo, or both. Fortunately, Capcom is listening to our frustrations and doing something about it. The last Resident Evil demo period before launch will be extended by a week.

Capcom made this announcement via the Resident Evil games Twitter on April 26, 2021. Having taken note of feedback over the previous weekend in which the Resident Evil Village Castle Gameplay Demo was available, Capcom will extend the final demo period from one day to eight. It will now be available from May 1 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET to May 9 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. This demo will combine the previous Village and Castle Gameplay demos into one package that will be playable for 60 minutes total.

It’s a great act of goodwill for Capcom to go ahead and extend the last demo even well past the game’s launch on May 7. The schedule for the demos has been pretty clear, but limiting the availability of the demos to a mere eight hours has been a little bit more tricky to work around. With a full week and a day to get in on this last demo, which includes all of the previous limited content, anyone looking to play should have an ample amount of time to get in on the action and get a satisfying taste of what’s in store when Resident Evil Village finally launches.

And Resident Evil Village’s launch date isn’t far off at this point. As we trek along towards the May 7 release date, be sure to keep an eye out for the demo starting on May 1 and get in on the action if you want to see what’s in store before the game’s launch.