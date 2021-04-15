Resident Evil Village demo release date and start time Get your garlic and stakes ready because the Resident Evil Village demo release date and start time is almost here.

The Resident Evil Village demo release date is fast approaching, and players will need to set their alarms so as not to miss out on the start time. The reason for this is that the demo is only available for 24 hours, after that it’ll be gone! PlayStation players have a unique advantage in that they actually get two other chances to play the demo.

Resident Evil Village demo release date

The Resident Evil Village demo release date is May 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. The start time is of unique importance as this demo is only for 24 hours. The Resident Evil Village demo itself allows players to experience a portion of the full game for 60 minutes, at which point the demo will finish. Players will likely be able to replay it again during the 24 hour window.

PlayStation players can experience two additional demos ahead of the all-platforms demo on May 1.

For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, there are another two Resident Evil Village demo release dates that happens prior to the May 1 demo. Users on PlayStation can play one demo on April 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET and then play a second demo on April 24 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. The significance of these two dates is that the April 17 demo will be the village portion and the April 29 demo will be the castle area. The May 1 demo will presumably have both areas available.

Because PlayStation users get essentially three demo opportunities, they have a different Resident Evil Village demo preload time. It’s important to download these ahead of time so you don’t eat into the 24 hour window that these demos are available.

While the Resident Evil Village demo release date is May 1 for all platforms, PlayStation users get two other opportunities to experience Capcom’s next entry in the legendary Resident Evil series. Make sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for our ongoing coverage of the title, which will include detailed guides and the latest news.